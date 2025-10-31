Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 39,802
- Reaction score
- 54,776
Do you wish many more lives after this one? I guess reincarnation.
Or one life is good enough?
I think everything gets recycled ie. our bodies, so in a sense we've been here since the beginning of the big bang.
So I don't think we're going anywhere. But in terms of soul, I'm not sure about that.
But if I had to choose one life is good enough for me.
Or one life is good enough?
I think everything gets recycled ie. our bodies, so in a sense we've been here since the beginning of the big bang.
So I don't think we're going anywhere. But in terms of soul, I'm not sure about that.
But if I had to choose one life is good enough for me.