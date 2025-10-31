Nature & Animals Is one life enough?

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Do you wish many more lives after this one? I guess reincarnation.

Or one life is good enough?

I think everything gets recycled ie. our bodies, so in a sense we've been here since the beginning of the big bang.

So I don't think we're going anywhere. But in terms of soul, I'm not sure about that.

But if I had to choose one life is good enough for me.

3782859-Albert-Einstein-Quote-Do-you-believe-in-immortality-No-and-one-life-is-enough-for-me.jpg


3653776-Bob-Marley-Quote-One-lifetime-is-not-enough-to-live.jpg
 
It depends. Is it enough to do everything you ever want to do? Unless you are rich, no. But in terms of getting to have fulfilling relationships and love and all that? Yes.

Assuming of course you get to live a full life.

Imagine being a multi-billionaire from birth and getting to live your entire life where money is literally not a factor whatsoever in anything you do.
 
