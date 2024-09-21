Is O'Malley a PED cheat?

AldoStillGoat

Master of Science in Shookology
@Black
Oct 15, 2016
5,845
14,604
He is very skinny.

I remember he got caught with something... The same thing Ryan Garcia got caught with. Did that get resolved or what happened?

Edit: ah found the article

www.espn.com

O'Malley gets ban for trace amounts of substance

UFC bantamweight Sean O'Malley has been temporarily suspended due to trace amounts of the prohibited substance ostarine found in his system.
World eater said:
Two positive tests for ostarine. I think he got a 1 year ban, but was reduced to 6 months or so because he was not in any kind of competition at the time.
What the hell? Twice?

Is ostarine strong? Ryan Garcia looked very lean and stronger right before he got busted for the same thing. But I heard it's not that much of a game changer so what's the truth?
 
Well, yeah.

He got suspended for failed tests.

Also isn’t osterine for cardio not muscle mass? So him being skinning makes sense.
 
13Seconds said:
Ostarine is some good shit. Doesn't count as a PED where im from but it definitely is.

It helps with weight loss and cardio.
Does it help with strength? Honestly you can barely tell when someone’s taking it. It gives you that lean strong look… (I think?)

Unlike TRT where dudes get all red
 
AldoStillGoat said:
Does it help with strength? Honestly you can barely tell when someone’s taking it. It gives you that lean strong look… (I think?)

Unlike TRT where dudes get all red
It helps you mainting your strength while focusing on cardio training. It's def a cheat code
 
MEAN357 said:
Shit, hook me up brody
<{JustBleed}>
nod-yes.gif
 
