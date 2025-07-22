  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Is Oleksandr Usyk in your top 10 ATG rankings?

Choose One.

  • Yes, he's in my top 10 all time.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Yes, in fact he's in my top 5 all time.

    Votes: 1 33.3%

  • No, but he's in my top 15 all time.

    Votes: 1 33.3%

  • No, but he's in my top 20 all time.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • No, he's not even close to top 10 all time.

    Votes: 1 33.3%
  • Total voters
    3
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
37,917
Reaction score
51,966
Where do you rank him now?

Is he in your all-time top 10?

skysports-oleksandr-usyk-daniel-dubois_6969011.jpg
 
No, probably top 30-50
Great fighter, but not enough wins and not enough great wins

His cruiser run was immense, but these lumps at heavy are not great and they are all from one country. The brits have never had so many top fighters and chisora still being top 10 years past his best says everything

I suspect Usyk has the talent to be top 10 ir so and doing this at 38 is amazing, but he just doesn't have enough wins on his resume and a zero isn't everything, especially when you fight once per year against the same guys
 
