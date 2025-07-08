Relationships Is okey to lie about what you do?

I've only been unemployed since October in my entire life... And it completely spoiled a "date" (more like a hook-up). She deleted me after two weeks conversation.

From now on I will just lie and say I'm a student. Is that immoral? Will I go to hell?

Edit: I will set up a meeting next time faster too. I didn't know it was this bad.
 
You don't have to lie. Just tell them it's none of their business (politely, or not).
 
Aurelian said:
You don't have to lie. Just tell them it's none of their business (politely, or not).
It does surprise me how someone who is clearly out to fuck can care about it. Does she want me to buy her meals? Or is it that much of a turn-off?

She had no interest talking about who she is, everything was steered towards an eventual meeting and fucking.
 
It's ok hell doesn't exist.
It's fucked up people wouldn't date an unemployed guy, I personally started my relationship when I was struggling with everything and I was poor as fuck and getting panic attacks for the university exams. So this is doable, you don't have to be attractive or anything, just I guess start with finding another kind of connection first.

If you just want to hook up you can just not mention it. But if you want to have a relationship man the lie will bite you in the ass.
 
El Panteron said:
It's ok hell doesn't exist.
It's fucked up people wouldn't date an unemployed guy, I personally started my relationship when I was struggling with everything and I was poor as fuck and getting panic attacks for the university exams. So this is doable, you don't have to be attractive or anything, just I guess start with finding another kind of connection first.

If you just want to hook up you can just not mention it. But if you want to have a relationship man the lie will bite you in the ass.
I'm trying to like this gender but they give me every opportunity not to. Every stereotype is confirmed. This wasn't some outlier golddigger. It was a nurse.
 
Intermission said:
It does surprise me how someone who is clearly out to fuck can care about it. Does she want me to buy her meals? Or is it that much of a turn-off?

She had no interest talking about who she is, everything was steered towards an eventual meeting and fucking.
Yes, women care if a man has money or can provide for them, even if that's just some meal. But sometimes they do have interest in a relationship but haven't let you onto that or are still feeling out the waters.

But again, politely (or not) telling someone it's none of their business isn't lying and not that unreasonable to do.
 
Intermission said:
I'm trying to like this gender but they give me every opportunity not to. Every stereotype is confirmed. This wasn't some outlier golddigger. It was a nurse.
You can date men if you don't like women brother. You got a g spot up your ass too. Enjoy.
 
Say that you post threads on sherdog … it’s a job to me
 
This is Sherdog. Just tell them you're a Sherdogger who makes six figures minimum and only bangs 10's who tranes UFC and is 6'8 minimum and shredded. This is what all of us do, surprised you've been on Sherdog this long and still have relationship trouble
 
Aurelian said:
Yes, women care if a man has money or can provide for them, even if that's just some meal. But sometimes they do have interest in a relationship but haven't let you onto that or are still feeling out the waters.

But again, politely (or not) telling someone it's none of their business isn't lying and not that unreasonable to do.
How do I say that politely? She will want to know before meeting me.
 
Aurelian said:
Yes, women care if a man has money or can provide for them, even if that's just some meal. But sometimes they do have interest in a relationship but haven't let you onto that or are still feeling out the waters.

But again, politely (or not) telling someone it's none of their business isn't lying and not that unreasonable to do.
It's not necessarily about being "provided for", it's about power. The way we live - men are raised to pursue power in the form of money and connections (what works in capitalism), and that you need this in order to have a fully formed identity as a succesful person. Women are raised in the same world too and, those that are either blind to or aligned to this set of values, they look for this in a man to like.
 
Intermission said:
How do I say that politely? She will want to know before meeting me.
If this lady spent 2 weeks having conversation with you, I think it's likely she was interested more in a relationship than a mere hook-up.

But, that's pretty easy. Just give a general vague response "I'm not comfortable divulging that information yet" or "I don't know you well enough for this discussion" or "It's complicated we'll talk about it later". Just make some bullshit up you'll be alright.

I find myself in similar situations sometimes, because I play poker (gambling) as my primary source of income. If I tell most people about it, they automatically assume I'm a degenerate gambler which is far from the truth but people have their own pre-conceived notions ie this person has a gambling addiction/problem etc.
 
MarloStanfield said:
You dodged a bullit, chicks like that aren’t keepers
640px-Ford_Mustang_Bullit_68_Gen.jpg
 
Aurelian said:
If this lady spent 2 weeks having conversation with you, I think it's likely she was interested more in a relationship than a mere hook-up.

But, that's pretty easy. Just give a general vague response "I'm not comfortable divulging that information yet" or "I don't know you well enough for this discussion" or "It's complicated we'll talk about it later". Just make some bullshit up you'll be alright.
She was my contact for 2 weeks on and off. Told me she was going to wedding. Looking forward to getting a vacation. It was all shallow and distant.

I know women who are looking for a relationship. They suffocate you instantly. Tough questions, a lot of demands. "mind checks out"....
 
Intermission said:
She was my contact for 2 weeks on and off. Told me she was going to wedding. Looking forward to getting a vacation. It was all shallow and distant.

I know women who are looking for a relationship. They suffocate you instantly. Tough questions, a lot of demands. "mind checks out"....
Asking questions about what you do for a living, or your financial situation, is almost always personal to the point of interest in a relationship. It's on the same level as "Do you live alone", "Do you have kids", "Are you married", those sorts of personalized questions.

If she just wanted to fuck she'd be inquring about things that do with sex.
 
Aurelian said:
Asking questions about what you do for a living, or your financial situation, is almost always personal to the point of interest in a relationship. It's on the same level as "Do you live alone", "Do you have kids", "Are you married", those sorts of personalized questions.

If she just wanted to fuck she'd be inquring about things that do with sex.
She wouldn't describe herself as a person, even when I asked her. Does that sound like someone looking for a relationship?
 
