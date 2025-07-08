Intermission
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Nov 2, 2024
- Messages
- 4,769
- Reaction score
- 2,517
I've only been unemployed since October in my entire life... And it completely spoiled a "date" (more like a hook-up). She deleted me after two weeks conversation.
From now on I will just lie and say I'm a student. Is that immoral? Will I go to hell?
Edit: I will set up a meeting next time faster too. I didn't know it was this bad.
From now on I will just lie and say I'm a student. Is that immoral? Will I go to hell?
Edit: I will set up a meeting next time faster too. I didn't know it was this bad.
Last edited: