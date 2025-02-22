Is Nick Klein vs Mansur the most lopsided fight of 2025?

Rhood
These two are fighting on the card tonight, but the odds for Mansur look ridiculous.
BetRivers has Mansur at -1450 right now.
I'm expecting that number to change to -1500 in a few hours.
Meanwhile Nick Klein is +900 right now, and could get to +950 or +1000 in a few hours.
