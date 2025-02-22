  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Is Nick Klein vs Mansur the most lopsided fight of 2025?

These two are fighting on the card tonight, but the odds for Mansur look ridiculous.
BetRivers has Mansur at -1450 right now.
I'm expecting that number to change to -1500 in a few hours.
Meanwhile Nick Klein is +900 right now, and could get to +950 or +1000 in a few hours.
 
I said in another thread I don’t know much about either guy but when you see odds that lopsided for unproven fighters, it’s tempting to place a small wager.
 
Even if its known fighters, at -1400, you need to pick the winner 14 times out of 15 times just to not lose money.

Dodgy weight cuts, unlucky cuts (head clash etc), random injuries, lucky punches and all sorts of random shit can easily sway 1 fight out of 14.
 
I'm betting on Klein (against Mansur) on principle. Both of these guys only have 7 pro fights. And Mansur has only been past round 1 once. I expect Mansur to win, but Klein has shown grit and cardio on occasion (despite collapsing in round 3 in his one pro loss). And he's fought 15 hard minutes before.

Not a huge bet, but I'll piss some away with ease.
 
The UFC wants to build up Mansur he has star-power quality and very confident and talented fighter who is great on the mic he will definitely make a run for the title in 1-2 years time the UFC knows this already.

Nick Klein was straight up brought in as sacrificial lamb. He had another sacrificial lamb who pulled out with injury but either way it was smart of him to pull out
 
The UFC wants to build up Mansur he has star-power quality and very confident and talented fighter who is great on the mic he will definitely make a run for the title in 1-2 years time the UFC knows this already.

Nick Klein was straight up brought in as sacrificial lamb. He had another sacrificial lamb who pulled out with injury but either way it was smart of him to pull out
Yeah I get similar vibes from MAM. Get the impression he's gonna explode this year. Probably another prelim win before the summer then 1-2 main card wins, and a top 5 contender by this time next year.
 
The UFC wants to build up Mansur he has star-power quality and very confident and talented fighter who is great on the mic he will definitely make a run for the title in 1-2 years time the UFC knows this already.

Nick Klein was straight up brought in as sacrificial lamb. He had another sacrificial lamb who pulled out with injury but either way it was smart of him to pull out
Give him time, crikey.

We've seen this fail so many times.
 
