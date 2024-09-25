Rumored Is Nick Diaz really fighting Luque..?

Hopefully not, no interest in watching Nick compete and the amount of chances he's been giving from the UFC for all the constant pissing and moaning he's done in the past... it's astounding he has the die hard fan base that he does.
 
Luque is about the worst style matchup a punch drunk Diaz could face. Weird pick.

These guys were supposed to fight a while back, what happened?
 
I was a Nick fan WAY back in the day

he’s so far gone no way this fight should be sanctioned
 
I saw FullViolence said the same shit that in the works. Genuinely though, who tf actually wants this fight? Nick vs El Cucuy was so blatantly obvious, I understand Luque is looking worn these days, especially after that brain hemorrhage after the Geoff Neal ko but come on. Even if Diaz somehow wins he gets fucking obliterated by every other ranked WW. The only fight I want for Diaz is Tony and even then idk wtf the ufc is gonna do with both of them after that shitshow
 
Luque is about the worst style matchup a punch drunk Diaz could face. Weird pick.

These guys were supposed to fight a while back, what happened?
Luque has looked punch drunk his last cpl fights as well
 
Luque has looked punch drunk his last cpl fights as well
You're not wrong, but he's also only lost by KO/TKO recently against heavy hitters in Neal and Buckley.

Nick Diaz is a pitter patter volume guy and nowhere in the power range. Luque batters him badly imo.
 
You're not wrong, but he's also only lost by KO/TKO recently against heavy hitters in Neal and Buckley.

Nick Diaz is a pitter patter volume guy and nowhere in the power range. Luque batters him badly imo.
Lawler hits just as hard as Neal or Buckley.

And it's not getting tko'd by Buckley that's troubling, it's giving up after getting touched cleanly. He ate a cpl clean punches on the feet, then willingly fell to the ground and turtled up until the ref stopped it. He wasn't even hurt. He was either fearful of fighting anymore or threw the fight. 1 of the weirdest finishes I've seen, although having a ticket on Buckley by tk/ko I was happy.

He should win but we have no idea where he's at mentally, physically, & psychologically.

If I had to predict I would say Luque by decision as I think he'll use his offensive wrestling to grind out a boring decision.
 
