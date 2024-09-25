WillyWarminski
Visa issues.Luque is about the worst style matchup a punch drunk Diaz could face. Weird pick.
Luque has looked punch drunk his last cpl fights as well
You're not wrong, but he's also only lost by KO/TKO recently against heavy hitters in Neal and Buckley.Luque has looked punch drunk his last cpl fights as well
Lawler hits just as hard as Neal or Buckley.You're not wrong, but he's also only lost by KO/TKO recently against heavy hitters in Neal and Buckley.
Nick Diaz is a pitter patter volume guy and nowhere in the power range. Luque batters him badly imo.
He got some brain bleeding from the Neal beatdown and basically quit vs Buckley.Luque has looked punch drunk his last cpl fights as well