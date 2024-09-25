Natural Order said: You're not wrong, but he's also only lost by KO/TKO recently against heavy hitters in Neal and Buckley.



Nick Diaz is a pitter patter volume guy and nowhere in the power range. Luque batters him badly imo. Click to expand...

Lawler hits just as hard as Neal or Buckley.And it's not getting tko'd by Buckley that's troubling, it's giving up after getting touched cleanly. He ate a cpl clean punches on the feet, then willingly fell to the ground and turtled up until the ref stopped it. He wasn't even hurt. He was either fearful of fighting anymore or threw the fight. 1 of the weirdest finishes I've seen, although having a ticket on Buckley by tk/ko I was happy.He should win but we have no idea where he's at mentally, physically, & psychologically.If I had to predict I would say Luque by decision as I think he'll use his offensive wrestling to grind out a boring decision.