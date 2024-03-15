Is nature intrinsically good, bad or neutral?

I believe it's neutral, I don't think nature has any stake of what happens or what occurs it just is.



I also believe what human beings are doing to nature is just a natural process. (We are essentially part of nature imo.) We just end up consuming so much of this planet because we multiplied substantially as a species.



That the planet can't sustain us for a long period of time. The planet will be fine when it's all said and done, but what we're doing to this planet is going to haunt us big time in the end.



Well that's just my take on it, only time will tell now. If I'm even still alive to see what happens. But I doubt it.