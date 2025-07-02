Is nate too big for ilia?

Tree times him size

conor-nate-diaz.gif
 
Nate is too old for Ilia. Prime vs. prime would be interesting, given Nate's chin, BJJ, cardio, volume striking and ability to hang with guys who should outbox him on paper (prime version of Conor, Michael Johnson, etc.). And yes, the size difference as well. That said, Nate wasn't a big WW. Rory suplexed him around like he was a FW. But he'd look pretty big vs. Ilia.
 
Nate would spend more time upset and complaining than trying to win. He doesn't want it anymore and hasn't for a long time
 
1. No, it's not a good idea.
2. No, Nate isn't "too big" for Ilia. Topuria beats any version of Nate.
 
Hah nate would get koed. I promise you prime for prime iilia knocks Conor out too.
 
1751507816324.png
nate is 6 foot tall about 205. i think ilia takes him, if he was still alive.
 
people still talkin about a diaz fight in 2025?.........sure why not. then topuria can face kazushi sakuraba next if he gets past nate
 
Yes. Terrible fight for money for the UFC but the fans would go bananas.
 
Koro_11 said:
Nate got KO’d by manlet Josh Thompson of all people, Ilia would put him in the realm of shadows within one round.
Click to expand...
The only guy in Nate's first 31 fights to KO or TKO him...and Nate fought a lot of great competition before that, including WWs. Anyone can get KO'd by the right punch or kick landing in the right place. See GSP vs. Serra, Pettis vs. Wonderboy, etc.
 
You guys play too much Playstation where age and miles aren't a thing.
 
mkt said:
The only guy in Nate's first 31 fights to KO or TKO him...and Nate fought a lot of great competition before that, including WWs. Anyone can get KO'd by the right punch or kick landing in the right place. See GSP vs. Serra, Pettis vs. Wonderboy, etc.
Click to expand...
Sure, but none of the guys Nate fought were on Ilia’s level when it comes to punching power.
 
