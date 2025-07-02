Is nate too big for ilia?

Megatronlee
I love how you still do free PR in Sherdogg btwY’all wanna see it at 170? It might be a good idea
The only guy in Nate's first 31 fights to KO or TKO him...and Nate fought a lot of great competition before that, including WWs. Anyone can get KO'd by the right punch or kick landing in the right place. See GSP vs. Serra, Pettis vs. Wonderboy, etc.Nate got KO’d by manlet Josh Thompson of all people, Ilia would put him in the realm of shadows within one round.
Sure, but none of the guys Nate fought were on Ilia’s level when it comes to punching power.The only guy in Nate's first 31 fights to KO or TKO him...and Nate fought a lot of great competition before that, including WWs. Anyone can get KO'd by the right punch or kick landing in the right place. See GSP vs. Serra, Pettis vs. Wonderboy, etc.