Is MVP/Netflix the dark horse to finally give the UFC some competition in the MMA world?

The Rousey–Carano fight is the first time both MVP and Netflix are stepping into the world of MMA. Say what you will about the quality of their boxing fights, but they get a lot of views. Netflix is a massive platform, and millions will automatically watch whatever Netflix promotes on users homepages.

Netflix is a company with near unlimited funds. If they, through MVP, want to enter MMA, does this finally give the UFC some real competition?





Killer Kadoogan said:
how many gina caranos / ronda rouseys are out there and not signed by UFC?
I know Conor is dying to get out of his UFC contract, because they will not pay him actual market value for his name.

If they wanted to start their own "TUF" reality type show to build up some new names, that would also pose a threat, just due to how ubiquitous Netflix is.
 
Söze Aldo said:
I know Conor is dying to get out of his UFC contract, because they will not pay him actual market value for his name.

If they wanted to start their own "TUF" reality type show to build up some new names, that would also pose a threat, just due to how ubiquitous Netflix is.
true. but outside of a connor, who else is there?

i think people greatly overestimate netflix's ability to create stars, and i don't see them being able to with real MMA fighters, even on their own version of TUF.

netflix entertainment wise is pure garbage.

they do have the money. they could sign a canner mcgregor type. but outside of that i see no real threat posed.
 
Jake Paul's MVP controls women's boxing. this just rubs it in Dana's face that women boxing is an area he will never control.

Paul can Ronda vs Holly then Cyborg in MMA.
 
I hope so...

Dana's head got too big.

Motherfucker thinks he's...
Killer Kadoogan said:
true. but outside of a connor, who else is there?

i think people greatly overestimate netflix's ability to create stars, and i don't see them being able to with real MMA fighters, even on their own version of TUF.

netflix entertainment wise is pure garbage.

they do have the money. they could sign a canner mcgregor type. but outside of that i see no real threat posed.
Things change though. You are just thinking about today.

If they have Ronda and Conor, others willl want to come. That can make things real interesting.
 
That would be nice if they got some competition going, and Netflix would be a good place for it where they wouldn't have to sell PPVs. It's a long shot though; very hard to make an MMA org work.
 
HHJ said:
Brock's never comin back. He's got the best job there is where he works like two months out of the year.
I heard he may be following Cena as the next big name to go on a retirement tour. Either way, for years he'd play the WWE and the UFC against each other whenever his contract was expiring. The last time was with the DC tease when he came into the cage, but he ended re-sighing with WWE.

I can see him potentially going back to MMA if Netflix offered him more for one fight, than he'd get for another years work in WWE.
 
HHJ said:
Things change though. You are just thinking about today.

If they have Ronda and Conor, others willl want to come. That can make things real interesting.
things dont change though.

ronda and gina carano are headling 15 years past their prime, this is the biggest sherdog thread by number of pages and it shows that their has been a massive failure in the modern era to create new stars.

netflix doesn't have the kind of track record with their nonsense slop.

they won't be able to create new stars, much less MMA fighters 100%.

if even rival orgs can't even create stars, the odds are so fucking low for netflix to do so.

even if they had ronda and canner, who are these others?

there's no one. and they won't be able to create mma stars.
 
Killer Kadoogan said:
things dont change though.

ronda and gina carano are headling 15 years past their prime, this is the biggest sherdog thread by number of pages and it shows that their has been a massive failure in the modern era to create new stars.

netflix doesn't have the kind of track record with their nonsense slop.

they won't be able to create new stars, much less MMA fighters 100%.

if even rival orgs can't even create stars, the odds are so fucking low for netflix to do so.

even if they had ronda and canner, who are these others?

there's no one. and they won't be able to create mma stars.
People thought the sky was falling when Chuck and Randy retired.
 
