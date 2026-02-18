Is MVP/Netflix the dark horse to finally give the UFC some competition in the MMA world?

Söze Aldo
The Rousey–Carano fight is the first time both MVP and Netflix are stepping into the world of MMA. Say what you will about the quality of their boxing fights, but they get a lot of views. Netflix is a massive platform, and millions will automatically watch whatever Netflix promotes on users homepages.
Netflix is a company with near unlimited funds. If they, through MVP, want to enter MMA, does this finally give the UFC some real competition?
