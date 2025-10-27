Is MMA done growing in popularity?

Yes and no.



Yes in the fact that the premier MMA organization is still clearly setting record profits every year which if you look at the trend of endeavour/stock value and all the likes, it's a pretty clear picture. More money than ever before is coming into the sport.



No in the fact the UFC is now taking very different approaches to how they treat their stars. They are big into the reasoning that you can never let the fighters become bigger than the brand. No matter what way it's cut mega stars are by far the most time tested and proven way to bring in new fans to the sport.



The NHL's biggest team is the Toronto Maple Leafs and the league treats that team like absolute shit. Basically they have a league revenue sharing system which they take money that Toronto makes and distributes it to teams that literally can't even keep their heads above water. And on top of that - a lot of these shitty small market teams in the NHL are tax free states which significantly effects player income. Players make way more money and have way more incentive to sign with small market teams because of this. The league gives no shits about the Maple Leafs because it's a capped out market, there's just too little room for growth to make things any better for the Leafs. So it's better to treat them as an ATM machine for small market teams where there's more room for growth. Canadian teams in general are having a horrible time with this.



That's basically where the UFC is at. North America market is almost capped out as it stands, so it makes much more sense to appeal to foreign fighters and the fanbases they can bring, and they happen to be very easy to control type fighters too who'll never in a million years become bigger than the brand.