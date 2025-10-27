Is MMA done growing in popularity?

I can’t help but wonder with UFC becoming the big corporate machine that this sport is done growing in popularity. I’m not saying this sport is dying but they don’t promote any fighters anymore Dana has lost his way they are more concerned with showing politicians in the crowd then they are with the quality of the card, it’s no secret that the popularity peaked with the McGregor Rousey era but with them wanting no one bigger then the brand itself, I can’t help but think the sport is done growing in popularity
 
The US fighters are falling behind. Sport is growing like crazy around world but it seems to be nosediving in popularity at home
 
The tiktok and nina drama and Nelk boys era has definitely brought more retarded fans over as we are currently seeing with some of these aspinall gane takes.
 
Yes and no.

Yes in the fact that the premier MMA organization is still clearly setting record profits every year which if you look at the trend of endeavour/stock value and all the likes, it's a pretty clear picture. More money than ever before is coming into the sport.

No in the fact the UFC is now taking very different approaches to how they treat their stars. They are big into the reasoning that you can never let the fighters become bigger than the brand. No matter what way it's cut mega stars are by far the most time tested and proven way to bring in new fans to the sport.

The NHL's biggest team is the Toronto Maple Leafs and the league treats that team like absolute shit. Basically they have a league revenue sharing system which they take money that Toronto makes and distributes it to teams that literally can't even keep their heads above water. And on top of that - a lot of these shitty small market teams in the NHL are tax free states which significantly effects player income. Players make way more money and have way more incentive to sign with small market teams because of this. The league gives no shits about the Maple Leafs because it's a capped out market, there's just too little room for growth to make things any better for the Leafs. So it's better to treat them as an ATM machine for small market teams where there's more room for growth. Canadian teams in general are having a horrible time with this.

That's basically where the UFC is at. North America market is almost capped out as it stands, so it makes much more sense to appeal to foreign fighters and the fanbases they can bring, and they happen to be very easy to control type fighters too who'll never in a million years become bigger than the brand.
 
it still grows on some people, but it's meh, i'm over it sorta. too much yappin on goats and legacies that make it cheesy for me. I just wanna see fights.
 
But the WPG JETS are getting the cup this year!
 
it sure as hell isn't done DECLINING in popularity.

.. at first MMA was borderline illegal and fake wrasslin was on top. Then suddenly overnight MMA is all over cable TV and all these wrasslin fans are like "wait , what, we can watch REAL fighting?" They made the swap from wrasslin to MMA for an initial large influx of MMA viewers. Eventually the luster of this new breakthrough sport wore off.
 
MMA I would say no, the UFC might be. Their business model isn't designed to keep the fans they had even a decade ago when it comes to in person events.
 
