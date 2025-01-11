avenue94 said: Game Pass cannibalizes traditional sales, and the only way Xbox makes back that money short term (long term its massively jacking up prices) is by getting a subscriber to keep subscribing. That means either they play the game the want then forget to cancel or Xbox keeps providing more games. The latter likely means lower quality titles, particularly given how they've laid off so many developers. There's a world where this is good and we get a return to AA or midrange games of quality, but that's unlikely given both Microsoft and the overall entertainment market.



TLDR: A subscription model means it makes more sense to favor quantity over quality AAA titles once or twice a year. See Netflix or most streaming services: most of what they have is garbage, with a few odd gems. Click to expand...

Well, to be fair, you can't guarantee artistic quality in any model. Developers aren't making games with Gamepass in mind. It's not like it's a shovelware service. Take "Starfield" for example. It's not like corners were cut to satisfy the Gamepass market. The effort was there. It just didn't land with gamers. Thems the breaks. Happens with or without GP. Contrast that with something like "Cyberpunk" that was rushed out the door for seemingly no reason at all. There are no hints that gamepass is some quantity over quality service. If anything, MS isn't pumping out enough big titles on the service, and that's not being made up for with crap games just being shat out and thrown on the service. You're really only getting a few games a month on the service. If it was what you think it is, we'd have nothing but "Candy Crush" like games on the service. It's mostly quality AAA shit .Same with Netflix. You got hits and misses. Much like Hollywood in general, you can't guarantee that a movie is going to land with audiences and become a huge hit, but they have had some quality stuff over the years. They're doing no better or worse than any other network or production company.