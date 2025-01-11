  • Xenforo Cloud upgraded our forum to XenForo version 2.3.4. This update has created styling issues to our current templates, this is just a temporary look. We will continue to work on clearing up these issues for the next few days and restore the site to its more familiar look, but please report any other issues you may experience so we can look into. Thanks for your patience and understanding.

Xbox Is Microsoft pulling the plug for Xbox ?

It doesent look that good right now. Per the sales there was 5 ps5 sold for 1 Xbox… it seems that the plan for Microsoft to only focus on the game pass doesent seem to work very well, thoughts ?
 
No. Software and services is nowhere near enough to keep Xbox afloat at this point. There'll be at least one more generation on devices.

Long term it makes no sense for Xbox to be solely a publisher, that has almost no synergy with Microsoft. Not to mention they've been poor at that facet.
 
Nah, I don't think so. Microsoft didn't just spend a hundred billion trillion dollars on gaming companies to get out of the lucrative console gaming market.

That said, they've got some work to do to bring back that trust that people had with their 360 console. A console that still sold like crazy, despite being a RROD brick. They've just gotta get back to the basics of branding and exclusives. Gamepass is quite literally the only plus they have at the moment. Without that, Xbox would probably be dead. Their entire marketing department should be fired...ten years ago. Bunch of fucking retards running that shit.
 
I think a 2026 XBOX Prime ( rumored) is most likely .

Microsoft needs to hire someone new in product designing and development though , The PlayStation won that much before they even launched just by having the cool looking system ( marketing is a real thing even in gaming industry) . XBOX is also confusing consumers by giving random names to its consoles , 360, One , Series X now Prime if true ? This is really amateur hour , the PlayStation kept it simple which shouldn’t have been hard to figure out it’s a huge advantage with selling a familiar product who thought being all over the place was a good idea at Microsoft ?

XBOX has wasted millions buying out game companies as well , they should buy out Sega and reinvent the XBOX brand to The SEGA XBOX this would attract the hardcore gamers again, get the familiar name on its products and remind buyers they love video games and get back some market share but what do I know ?
 
That said, they've got some work to do to bring back that trust that people had with their 360 console. A console that still sold like crazy, despite being a RROD brick. They've just gotta get back to the basics of branding and exclusives. Gamepass is quite literally the only plus they have at the moment. Without that, Xbox would probably be dead. Their entire marketing department should be fired...ten years ago. Bunch of fucking retards running that shit.
Unfortunately it doesn't look like they're going back to basics. Game Pass may pay off but it all but eliminates any chance of exclusives being the focus.
The PlayStation won that much before they even launched just by having the cool looking system ( marketing is a real thing even in gaming industry) .
I actually personally prefer the more subdued Xbox design, but who knows what the public feels. You are right that Xbox has utterly failed to market themselves properly to their core market as they keep trying to chase something new every few years, only to flop and come crawling back.
 
They're in a weird place because you don't need to buy their games (Game Pass) or their hardware (cloud, Xbox Anywhere, etc.). And somehow, they're actively promoting both of those ideas.
 
Unfortunately it doesn't look like they're going back to basics. Game Pass may pay off but it all but eliminates any chance of exclusives being the focus.
I don't follow that. If they could take advantage of all the companies they bought up, and started releasing some bangers that were Day 1 on Gamepass, corners would be turned. Not that they haven't been trying, though. You can't make a game like "Starfield" be a big hit. It's twofold. They've got the developers to make it happen, but you can't guarantee that they're gonna always deliver. I think "Elder Scrolls 6" is gonna be a make or break moment for MS/GP and their strategy of just buying up everything and hoping it works out. That is a potentially big industry shaking game, and they best be cracking the whip at Bethesda to make sure it delivers.
 
XBOX is also confusing consumers by giving random names to its consoles , 360, One , Series X now Prime if true ?
As a total casual who still has an Xbox 360, this is a legit post.

I have no idea which Xbox I'm supposed to get and I literally only ever play old games anyway so there's no point researching it.
 
I don't follow that. If they could take advantage of all the companies they bought up, and started releasing some bangers that were Day 1 on Gamepass, corners would be turned. Not that they haven't been trying, though. You can't make a game like "Starfield" be a big hit. It's twofold. They've got the developers to make it happen, but you can't guarantee that they're gonna always deliver. I think "Elder Scrolls 6" is gonna be a make or break moment for MS/GP and their strategy of just buying up everything and hoping it works out. That is a potentially big industry shaking game, and they best be cracking the whip at Bethesda to make sure it delivers.
Game Pass cannibalizes traditional sales, and the only way Xbox makes back that money short term (long term its massively jacking up prices) is by getting a subscriber to keep subscribing. That means either they play the game the want then forget to cancel or Xbox keeps providing more games. The latter likely means lower quality titles, particularly given how they've laid off so many developers. There's a world where this is good and we get a return to AA or midrange games of quality, but that's unlikely given both Microsoft and the overall entertainment market.

TLDR: A subscription model means it makes more sense to favor quantity over quality AAA titles once or twice a year. See Netflix or most streaming services: most of what they have is garbage, with a few odd gems.
 
XBOX is also confusing consumers by giving random names to its consoles , 360, One , Series X now Prime if true ? This is really amateur hour , the PlayStation kept it simple which shouldn’t have been hard to figure out it’s a huge advantage with selling a familiar product who thought being all over the place was a good idea at Microsoft ?
This is so fucking true. Hell, I'm surprised those geniuses managed to keep the "Xbox" name in the brand. Shocked it's not called the XBXZ20 or some shit. Only Nintendo can boast a more confusing name lineage, but they know their fans are stupid and don't care about anything other than Mario and Zelda.
 
As a total casual who still has an Xbox 360, this is a legit post.

I have no idea which Xbox I'm supposed to get and I literally only ever play old games anyway so there's no point researching it.
While Xbox naming sucks, it's fairly straightforward since Xbox stops selling old consoles pretty soon after launch. And while I love the 360, it's partly to blame for the naming struggles. Like what do you even call the successor lol.
 
Game Pass cannibalizes traditional sales, and the only way Xbox makes back that money short term (long term its massively jacking up prices) is by getting a subscriber to keep subscribing. That means either they play the game the want then forget to cancel or Xbox keeps providing more games. The latter likely means lower quality titles, particularly given how they've laid off so many developers. There's a world where this is good and we get a return to AA or midrange games of quality, but that's unlikely given both Microsoft and the overall entertainment market.

TLDR: A subscription model means it makes more sense to favor quantity over quality AAA titles once or twice a year. See Netflix or most streaming services: most of what they have is garbage, with a few odd gems.
Well, to be fair, you can't guarantee artistic quality in any model. Developers aren't making games with Gamepass in mind. It's not like it's a shovelware service. Take "Starfield" for example. It's not like corners were cut to satisfy the Gamepass market. The effort was there. It just didn't land with gamers. Thems the breaks. Happens with or without GP. Contrast that with something like "Cyberpunk" that was rushed out the door for seemingly no reason at all. There are no hints that gamepass is some quantity over quality service. If anything, MS isn't pumping out enough big titles on the service, and that's not being made up for with crap games just being shat out and thrown on the service. You're really only getting a few games a month on the service. If it was what you think it is, we'd have nothing but "Candy Crush" like games on the service. It's mostly quality AAA shit .

Same with Netflix. You got hits and misses. Much like Hollywood in general, you can't guarantee that a movie is going to land with audiences and become a huge hit, but they have had some quality stuff over the years. They're doing no better or worse than any other network or production company.
 
Well, to be fair, you can't guarantee artistic quality in any model.
That's certainly correct, even movies are more predictable than games when your modeling costs and revenue.
Developers aren't making games with Gamepass in mind. It's not like it's a shovelware service. Take "Starfield" for example. It's not like corners were cut to satisfy the Gamepass market. The effort was there. It just didn't land with gamers. Thems the breaks. Happens with or without GP.
I get what you're saying, but they somewhat are since a lot of Game Pass releases are agreed to before development, with the according funding (aka here's $5 million for launching your game on GP on launch day). At either rate, I don't really mean that a studio deciding something goes on GP makes the game worse. I mean that for Microsoft, it makes more sense to buy multiple games instead of counting on just one big AAA hit because the subscription needs to appeal to a variety of tastes. And while theoretically that shouldn't impact game quality, Microsoft has a clear record of huge misses at this point.
Same with Netflix. You got hits and misses. Much like Hollywood in general, you can't guarantee that a movie is going to land with audiences and become a huge hit, but they have had some quality stuff over the years. They're doing no better or worse than any other network or production company.
I would argue that overall streaming has worsened the quality of movies in the past half decade or so. Don't get me wrong, you get plenty of great content. But the average rating of Netflix context is dogshit, and you can see how most of Amazon's original films have been. The issue with GP is that fundamentally a publisher or developer won't get back as much money as if it was a straight AAA release. Hence less money for the bigger studios, and some winners and losers for indies.
 
While Xbox naming sucks, it's fairly straightforward since Xbox stops selling old consoles pretty soon after launch. And while I love the 360, it's partly to blame for the naming struggles. Like what do you even call the successor lol.
The 720 or the 1080.
 
