Is Michael Jordan era less talented, than today NBA?

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
This quote by Anthony Edwards made me wonder about this.
"I didn't watch it back in the day so I can't speak on it," he said. "They say it was tougher back then than it is now, but I don't think anybody had skill back then. [Michael Jordan] was the only one that really had skill, you know what I mean? So that's why when they saw Kobe [Bryant], they were like, 'Oh, my God.' But now everybody has skill."
https://bleacherreport.com/articles/10132495-anthony-edwards-michael-jordan-was-only-nba-player-with-skill-in-older-generations