Is Michael Jordan era less talented, than today NBA?

  • Yes, today game has more talented players.

    Votes: 1 33.3%

  • No, they're more talented back then.

    Votes: 1 33.3%

  • They are about equal in talent.

    Votes: 1 33.3%

  • Not sure, no idea.

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    3
Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
33,920
Reaction score
45,310
This quote by Anthony Edwards made me wonder about this.

"I didn't watch it back in the day so I can't speak on it," he said. "They say it was tougher back then than it is now, but I don't think anybody had skill back then. [Michael Jordan] was the only one that really had skill, you know what I mean? So that's why when they saw Kobe [Bryant], they were like, 'Oh, my God.' But now everybody has skill."
nba-canada--3f8a5299-48b6-4bca-8081-3f8b729e06e5.jpeg
 
CANt is gassed from making that statement. Guys were playing in a more physical era with actual defense, skill, and no load management. People played all 82 games instead of maybe 60-70.

Hell, Hakeem is still the most talented and technically sound big man of all time.



The league doesn't even play defense anymore. It's easy to look good against pylons. This was their defensive gameplan.




Hell, even star players don't know how to play basic defense.

 
Thats a remarkedly stupid comment from Edwards. Almost have to assume he’s just trolling for attention.
 
