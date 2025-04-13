Is Michael Chandler washed or is Paddy Pimblett good??

Dreyga_King of Sherbums
Your Poster of The Year 2024
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Nov 14, 2019
- Messages
- 22,786
- Reaction score
- 50,153
I honestly don’t know
"But he rocks most of his opponents at least once so he's still elite!"Chandler turns 39 in 2 weeks and his only win in 4 years is against tony ferguson
Yeah many people forget just how old the guy is and just how bad his UFC streak has been. Paddy is good though but doesn't stand a chance against Islam and I doubt he can beat the likes of Arman either, Dustin/Justin would be fights he can win.Chandler turns 39 in 2 weeks and his only win in 4 years is against tony ferguson
I honestly don’t know
"But he rocks most of his opponents at least once so he's still elite!"
I got tired of hearing that and finally it didn't happen. Felt sorry for Chandler, though. Looked pretty helpless out there.