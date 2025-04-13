Is Michael Chandler washed or is Paddy Pimblett good??

Which is it?

  • Chandler is washed

    Votes: 51 46.8%

  • Paddy is good

    Votes: 58 53.2%
  • Total voters
    109
INoHespectChael said:
Chandler turns 39 in 2 weeks and his only win in 4 years is against tony ferguson
"But he rocks most of his opponents at least once so he's still elite!"

I got tired of hearing that and finally it didn't happen. Felt sorry for Chandler, though. Looked pretty helpless out there.
 
Paddy isn’t as bad as people say, but the main reason is Chandler is old.

I hate seeing youth beat fading stars. Yair did well no doubt, but aging is horrible in the fight game, Pitbull fought like he was missing an extra-gear, the number one symptom of old fighters. Generally plodding and gun shy.
 
INoHespectChael said:
Chandler turns 39 in 2 weeks and his only win in 4 years is against tony ferguson
Yeah many people forget just how old the guy is and just how bad his UFC streak has been. Paddy is good though but doesn't stand a chance against Islam and I doubt he can beat the likes of Arman either, Dustin/Justin would be fights he can win.
 
A little bit of both, Chandler's old and past his prime, but he can still give 2 very strong rounds and he's dangerous early with his power.

It's a good win for Pimblett. With his chin up, fighting Chandler was a recipe for disaster imo, but he did well everywhere and didn't get hit too much
 
mkt said:
"But he rocks most of his opponents at least once so he's still elite!"

I got tired of hearing that and finally it didn't happen. Felt sorry for Chandler, though. Looked pretty helpless out there.
I think that knee he took done fooked his orbital bone and Paddy kept the pressure on.

Chandler is good for absorbing damage at least. 5 rounds with Gaethje and Oliveira. But tonight he didn't have that same heart after eating that knee.
 
