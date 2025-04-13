Is Michael Chandler overrated?

Is Michael Chandler overrated?

  • Total voters
    33
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
36,901
Reaction score
50,216
A lot of people says he's washed up now after the fight with Pimblett.

But before that fight and during his UFC career.

He did hurt Olivera early in the fight and almost finished him.

Gaethje fight was one of the greatest of all-time.

He beat Hooker and Ferguson.

So is he overrated?

How would he have faire'd against Conor?

663b561d1b294d1ca4b385ad_69ef67ab03677bbd3c67df40786d0692.jpg
 
1-5 in his last 6, the only man to make Ferguson look amazing in Fergusons last 10 fights. Dude isnt over or underrated. He was always a big bum. Mediocre fighter riding off 2 fluke wins over guys that were 0-10 in their last fights when he faced them lol.
 
In his prime he may have been able to win a UFC title under the right circumstances. But let's be real here - pure skill wise he's not that good.
 
He's always in fun fights, but he should have never fought for the belt and should not have been top 5 for years
The guy is like 2-5 in the UFC and is fighting only high profile
 
He's about where he should be. Dangerous fighter who doesn't seem to bother gameplanning at all, so he has tough fights with top guys that he ultimately loses to after having big moments against most of them. Age is probably a factor now too as all the damage he takes starts catching up.
 
OF COURSE he's overrated AF, He's 2-5 in the UFC and WAS ranked #7. <lmao>

His best win is 40yo Dan Hooker, who split-decisions every win and will NEVER see a title shot.
 
He's fighting those at the top, or those breaking through at the top and he's losing out. It is what's supposed to happen.
 
Lets just say his best days are far behind him. Just because he can swing for the fences and willing to take punishment against top competition can only get you so far. Sooner or later you gotta win fights.

Personally I think he's getting more one dimensional and low IQ as time goes on
 
He probably should've arrived in the UFC before he signed his last Bellator Contract if not the one before that. By the end of those contracts Chandler was in some wars and put a lot of wear on his body.

But in all honesty, I'm not sure it would've changed the outcome for him overall in his UFC career. Chandler has always kind of been low fight IQ kind of guy. At the top of this sport that doesn't work very well.
 
He’s a company man and does what he’s told. He’s taken over the reins from cowboy Cerrone as the best actor in the cage.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,262,461
Messages
57,165,081
Members
175,558
Latest member
trizzymma

Share this page

Back
Top