Is Michael Chandler overrated?

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
A lot of people says he's washed up now after the fight with Pimblett.
But before that fight and during his UFC career.
He did hurt Olivera early in the fight and almost finished him.
Gaethje fight was one of the greatest of all-time.
He beat Hooker and Ferguson.
So is he overrated?
How would he have faire'd against Conor?
