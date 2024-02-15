Is Merab's performance against Yan the greatest display of cardio we've seen in MMA?

1st Yan was coming off 2 split decisions that many thought he won. Sean one was a robbery even. Former champ, top 5 in division.

Then Merab.PULVERIZES him.

400 strikes thrown <Eek2.0>
49 TDs attempted <Eek2.0>
5-0 shutout

Superhuman cardio. When you thought hed slow down... It never came. 5th round threw 75 strikes and went 5/12 on TDs.
 
He definitely has insane stamina. Guy can spam a thousand shoots and TDs, and looks like he's taking a stroll through the park. He is so smothering and relentless that he breaks folks.
 
Yeah, most likely. Can't remember any other fight were someone put a pace on their opponent that high especially with both striking and grappling offense.
 
These stats for a HW are impressive

Screenshot-2024-02-15-at-15-15-09-Stats-UFC.png
 
Colby's output was really high against Lawler but yeah Merab might be 1 of 1. Colby had 541(!) total strikes thrown and 18 TD attempts.
 
I've never see nothing like it before.

Aldo at altitude looked so much better than Yan in that fight, he just had no answer at all
 
Ferg/RDA Mexico City. There were BW's(2 iirc) that puked from exhaustion in slower paced, 3 rd fights that night.
 
I was impressed with Volk's loss to Islam where after 25 minutes, Volk looked like he could go 25 more and Islam looked dead.
 
