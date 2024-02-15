Is Merab's performance against Yan the greatest display of cardio we've seen in MMA?

ExitLUPin
1st Yan was coming off 2 split decisions that many thought he won. Sean one was a robbery even. Former champ, top 5 in division.
Then Merab.PULVERIZES him.
400 strikes thrown
49 TDs attempted
5-0 shutout
Superhuman cardio. When you thought hed slow down... It never came. 5th round threw 75 strikes and went 5/12 on TDs.
