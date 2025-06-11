Is Merab the front runner for FIGHTER OF THE YEAR???

It's pretty sad how getting 2 fights a year is "active" now, since September 15th 2024 (day after Merab won title) until today is 8 months and 27 days. This should be the norm and the UFC should be harder on champs like it looked like they were doing at LHW to the champs. Still, I'm glad we have a real champ defending the belt.Here's UFC title fights in 2025.FLW: Not defendedBW: Merab defended 2x (Umar + Sean), decision+submissionFW: Volk wins vacant title against Lopes, decisionLW: Islam gets last minute Moicano, 1st round submissionWW: JDM beats Belal, close decisionMW: DDP beats Strickland, blowout decisionLHW: Ank beats Pereira, close decisionHW: What we have a HW division?WSW: Weili beats Suarez, I forgot even watching thisWFLW: Shevchenko beats Fiorot, close decisionWBW: Harrision subs Pena round 2.Honestly, who can even come close to Merab? We're 20 days away from half of the year and most fights were decisions. I'd even argue only a few of the title fights we've seen in the first half of the year were anticipated. All finishes were opponents that not many had hope for, Pena sucked, Moicano had a day prep, and Sean already lost to Merab his last fight.