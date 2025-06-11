Is Merab the front runner for FIGHTER OF THE YEAR???

Is Merab the front runner for Fighter of the Year?

  • Yep, that man is killing it

    Votes: 10 90.9%

  • Nah, still people ahead of him

    Votes: 1 9.1%
  • Total voters
    11
Dreyga Hates You Sherbums

Dreyga Hates You Sherbums

I DEPISE EACH AND EVERYONE ONE OF YOU SHERBUMS
Platinum Member
Joined
Nov 14, 2019
Messages
23,177
Reaction score
51,218
I mean, he defeated Umar and Suga in impressive fashion. And he very likely will fight Corey before the end of the year. Spoilers. I think he beats Sandhagen’s ass. He is already the most active champion on the roster. And he has to basically beat every credible contender in his division already.
 
beating Umar and finally having a fight where Suga has to admit he lost

I love it, Merab for FOTY
 
It's pretty sad how getting 2 fights a year is "active" now, since September 15th 2024 (day after Merab won title) until today is 8 months and 27 days. This should be the norm and the UFC should be harder on champs like it looked like they were doing at LHW to the champs. Still, I'm glad we have a real champ defending the belt.

1749642506290.png

Here's UFC title fights in 2025.

FLW: Not defended
BW: Merab defended 2x (Umar + Sean), decision+submission
FW: Volk wins vacant title against Lopes, decision
LW: Islam gets last minute Moicano, 1st round submission
WW: JDM beats Belal, close decision
MW: DDP beats Strickland, blowout decision
LHW: Ank beats Pereira, close decision
HW: What we have a HW division?

WSW: Weili beats Suarez, I forgot even watching this
WFLW: Shevchenko beats Fiorot, close decision
WBW: Harrision subs Pena round 2.


Honestly, who can even come close to Merab? We're 20 days away from half of the year and most fights were decisions. I'd even argue only a few of the title fights we've seen in the first half of the year were anticipated. All finishes were opponents that not many had hope for, Pena sucked, Moicano had a day prep, and Sean already lost to Merab his last fight.
 
Last edited:
Tweak896 said:
It's pretty sad how getting 2 fights a year is "active" now, since September 15th 2024 (day after Merab won title) until today is 8 months and 27 days. This should be the norm and the UFC should be harder on champs like it looked like they were doing at LHW to the champs. Still, I'm glad we have a real champ defending the belt.

View attachment 1098834

Here's UFC title fights in 2025.

FLW: Not defended
BW: Merab defended 2x (Umar + Sean), decision+submission
FW: Volk wins vacant title against Lopes, decision
LW: Islam gets last minute Moicano, 1st round submission
WW: JDM beats Belal, close decision
MW: nothing
LHW: Ank beats Pereira, close decision
HW: What we have a HW division?

WSW: Weili beats Suarez, I forgot even watching this
WFLW: Shevchenko beats Fiorot, close decision
WBW: Harrision subs Pena round 2.


Honestly, who can even come close to Merab? We're 20 days away from half of the year and most fights were decisions. I'd even argue only a few of the title fights we've seen in the first half of the year were anticipated. All finishes were opponents that not many had hope for, Pena sucked, Moicano had a day prep, and Sean already lost to Merab his last fight.
Click to expand...
Dricus beat Sean this year? What do you mean Middleweight nothing?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Dreyga Hates You Sherbums
  • Poll Poll
I think they should have let Corey get the titleshot against Merab, anyone else agree???
2
Replies
26
Views
423
RockyLockridge
RockyLockridge
C
Merab vs Umar Possible Strategy Change for Umar in the Second Fight
Replies
4
Views
262
Genki Sudo
Genki Sudo
methrogenn
Merab is the greatest bad fighter of all time
Replies
10
Views
560
Flower2dPeople
Flower2dPeople
Mohawk Banditó
Media Suga "Sean" O'Malley thinks his next fight is for the title
2 3
Replies
53
Views
3K
Harlekin
Harlekin

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,531
Messages
57,407,995
Members
175,695
Latest member
TheUltraCasual

Share this page

Back
Top