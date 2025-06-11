Is Merab the front runner for FIGHTER OF THE YEAR???

It's pretty sad how getting 2 fights a year is "active" now, since September 15th 2024 (day after Merab won title) until today is 8 months and 27 days. This should be the norm and the UFC should be harder on champs like it looked like they were doing at LHW to the champs. Still, I'm glad we have a real champ defending the belt.
View attachment 1098834
Here's UFC title fights in 2025.
FLW: Not defended
BW: Merab defended 2x (Umar + Sean), decision+submission
FW: Volk wins vacant title against Lopes, decision
LW: Islam gets last minute Moicano, 1st round submission
WW: JDM beats Belal, close decision
MW: nothing
LHW: Ank beats Pereira, close decision
HW: What we have a HW division?
WSW: Weili beats Suarez, I forgot even watching this
WFLW: Shevchenko beats Fiorot, close decision
WBW: Harrision subs Pena round 2.
Honestly, who can even come close to Merab? We're 20 days away from half of the year and most fights were decisions. I'd even argue only a few of the title fights we've seen in the first half of the year were anticipated. All finishes were opponents that not many had hope for, Pena sucked, Moicano had a day prep, and Sean already lost to Merab his last fight.