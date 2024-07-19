Media is McGregor a British man posing as an Irishman ?

Why does he hang the British flag on his yacht instead of the Irish flag? (time-stamped)



He also wore the Poppy a symbol that supports the British Soldiers during the time of troubles in Ireland




His fighting style doesn't seem very British to me but it's pretty clear where his allegiance relies
 
His mom or dad is from Liverpool. I can't remember which one.
 
Someone once told me (years back, when Conor was still a featherweight) that Conor was a sellout and no true Irish liked him, because he wore something commemorating a holiday that only a British sellout would support. I suppose it may have been the Twelfth.
 
CerebralKnievel said:
Someone once told me (years back, when Conor was still a featherweight) that Conor was a sellout and no true Irish liked him, because he wore something commemorating a holiday that only a British sellout would support. I suppose it may have been the Twelfth.
Yes it was about the Poppy he wore at a UFC event, the pic in the OP.
 
CerebralKnievel said:
Someone once told me (years back, when Conor was still a featherweight) that Conor was a sellout and no true Irish liked him, because he wore something commemorating a holiday that only a British sellout would support. I suppose it may have been the Twelfth.
Well, he was obviously wrong lol
 
Phillyz said:
as McGregor would put it, it's a "stuck in da mud" type of style
maybe that's why he wanted to learn the ways of the Irish
So is Cerrone a British fighter? He called him stuck in the mud.
 
Yeah he is little bit different(in a good way) than a typical irish person
 
The Bermuda flag is often used as a 'flag of convenience' when sailing, definitely doesn't make Conor a fake Irishman.
 
McGregor has always been a caricature of an Irishman. I actually believe he wishes he was from Dagestan. Conor envies their comradery, their training, and their loyalty. Conor is itching to jump into that hot tub. Khabib’s and Islam’s willpower to avoid drugs/alcohol is something McGregor wishes he had.
 
OldBoy91 said:
So is Cerrone a British fighter? He called him stuck in the mud.
Stuck in the mud is past tense form of stick in the mud. It means that Cerrone's family were British, but they emigrated to America. Hence he was stuck, but not stick.
 
