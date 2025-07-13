Is Max Holloway’s chin cracked?

i’m still confused on why people keep saying Holloway has taken a ton punishment, his fights are fairly one sided and it isn’t a knock down dragged out fight where he finds a way win, people say his defense is shit also which is weird because he would’ve been put out years ago, he fought likes of Mcgregor, Stephen’s, Aldo, Poirier, Rodriguez, having a chin can only do so much, it’s his defense and his rolling with the punches that’s been keeping him away from those wars. Only fights he’s clearly taken punishment was Poirier 2 and Volkanovski 3.Hes taken a ton of punishment. The Ilia ko might be the nail on the coffin. He's also fighting a powerpuncher next.
On the other hand at least he's moving up a weight class.
We will find out pretty soon.