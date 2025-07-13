Is Max Holloway’s chin cracked?

Or do you think the fat in Hawaiian coconuts nourished Max’s brain back to health after the Topuria stoppage?
 
Too early to tell right now. Possible. We shall see if Porier cracks him a few times, and the effects.
 
He couldv'e walked away with the best legacy in MMA. He had it. Why didn't any of his friends, family, or coaches stop him...

After an Ilia KO, you are never the same, those are health ramifications you have to live w for the rest of your life. Yes, his chin is cracked, and he's done.
 
I didn't hear of any cracked jaw injuries.
 
We have decided that Max has a fine chin @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @BroRogan @BFoe attended this council meeting 🐈 🐈 🐈
 
Yes. He will lose against Poirier and keep on fighting while slurring his words more and more.
 
Hes taken a ton of punishment. The Ilia ko might be the nail on the coffin. He's also fighting a powerpuncher next.
On the other hand at least he's moving up a weight class.
We will find out pretty soon.
 
i don’t know man, people said Pereiras chin was cracked also after Adesanya, moving up in weigh does wonders for durability. Holloway i think is still good, its not like he got knocked out by some person who isn’t up have power, Ilia has been putting everyone out.
 
i’m still confused on why people keep saying Holloway has taken a ton punishment, his fights are fairly one sided and it isn’t a knock down dragged out fight where he finds a way win, people say his defense is shit also which is weird because he would’ve been put out years ago, he fought likes of Mcgregor, Stephen’s, Aldo, Poirier, Rodriguez, having a chin can only do so much, it’s his defense and his rolling with the punches that’s been keeping him away from those wars. Only fights he’s clearly taken punishment was Poirier 2 and Volkanovski 3.
 
We'll find out later this month. If he takes some shots from DP and doesn't get KO'd then he's good.
 
Max and Dustin are on the same shot level, so the fight t is pretty competitive, imo.
 
