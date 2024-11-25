Is "long Covid" a thing?

Frode Falch
Steel Belt
Professional Fighter
- Joined
- Sep 26, 2005
- Messages
- 28,205
- Reaction score
- 10,842
Or is it a excuse to stay lazy? Or maybe its a bit of both.
Yeah some end with chronic fatigue syndromeOr is it a excuse to stay lazy? Or maybe its a bit of both.
Yeah some end with chronic fatigue syndrome
They have trouble waking up, walking, bowel control, eating, breathing, and etc.How do they measure that? Like do you see it in blood samples or something?
Or is it like you go into a doctor office saying "i feel tired all the time"?
Long vaxx, an unfortunate world wide illness.probably from the vaxx
spike antigenaccurate diagnosis is difficult as there are many presentations. certainly, there are misdiagnoses. but long covid is also certainly a real thing.
some with long covid have elevated levels of autoantibodies to ACE2, the receptor sars-cov-2 attacks, demonstrating a potential mechanism and reasonable specificity linking it to covid infection. reactivation of dormant viruses have also been identified in long covid pations, particularly epstein barr virus.
in some studies, more than half of patients reporting long covid still had spike antigen circulating 1 year after acute infection, suggesting viral persistence also may be a mechanism in some.
probably from the vaxx
Long vaxx, an unfortunate world wide illness.