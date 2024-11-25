Is "long Covid" a thing?

Or is it a excuse to stay lazy? Or maybe its a bit of both.
 
Osculater said:
Yeah some end with chronic fatigue syndrome
How do they measure that? Like do you see it in blood samples or something?

Or is it like you go into a doctor office saying "i feel tired all the time"?
 
accurate diagnosis is difficult as there are many presentations. certainly, there are misdiagnoses. but long covid is also certainly a real thing.

some with long covid have elevated levels of autoantibodies to ACE2, the receptor sars-cov-2 attacks, demonstrating a potential mechanism and reasonable specificity linking it to covid infection. reactivation of dormant viruses have also been identified in long covid pations, particularly epstein barr virus.

in some studies, more than half of patients reporting long covid still had spike antigen circulating 1 year after acute infection, suggesting viral persistence also may be a mechanism in some.
 
spike antigen
 
