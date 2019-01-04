Is Leonardo DiCaprio more popular than Brad Pitt?

CodeBreaker

CodeBreaker

What belt?
@Brown
Joined
Jul 31, 2017
Messages
3,084
Reaction score
578
Is Leonardo DiCaprio more popular than Brad Pitt as a Hollywood star?
 
DiCaprio in his prime was slightly more popular. Pitt has had a longer shelflife though.

DiCaprios a better actor though.
 
They are both the same actor.

But Pitt laid on a couch and smoked weed for a movie so he wins.
 
DLX said:
DiCaprio in his prime was slightly more popular. Pitt has had a longer shelflife though.

DiCaprios a better actor though.
Click to expand...

Pitt has had a longer shelf life?

Basketball was in 1995 and he won the Oscar in 2915 with a ton of huge hits inbetween.

Pitt had his first big role 1992 and I dont think his resume is as strong (not much weaker)
 
PolishHeadlock said:
he won the Oscar in 2915
Click to expand...

hqdefault.jpg
 
Can we get a poll on this please? Maybe the mods could actually do something useful other than shitposting

It's pretty even though tbh, both have had some big hitters, gun to my head I would say Brad Pitt
 
CodeBreaker said:
You mean that manlet who only knows action movies?
Click to expand...
ha, as if Pitt and DiCaprio are great actors? Nothing they've done can touch Cruise's greatness in Magnolia, Vanilla Sky, Rain Man or Collateral. He crushes any genre and role he takes.
 
bad seed said:
ha, as if Pitt and DiCaprio are great actors? Nothing they've done can touch Cruise's greatness in Magnolia, Vanilla Sky, Rain Man or Collateral. He crushes any genre and role he takes.
Click to expand...

The Aviator
 
bad seed said:
ha, as if Pitt and DiCaprio are great actors? Nothing they've done can touch Cruise's greatness in Magnolia, Vanilla Sky, Rain Man or Collateral. He crushes any genre and role he takes.
Click to expand...
LMAO

You can name all his movies, still not on the level of Brad Pitt's Fight Club
 
HARRISON_3 said:
Literally?
05a44c099a6d70191932245da3fb58a4.jpg

Or figuratively?
Click to expand...

In a fight I actually reckon cruise would take brad or Leo. They are taller and heavier but cruise seems like he’s on a higher TRT dose on top of the fact he’s already crazy.
 
2 handsome white actors? I think Asia's choice would be the deciding factor on this one.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

13Seconds
Movies The 90's AVENGERS - who would you cast?
2
Replies
37
Views
874
Nizam al-Mulk
Nizam al-Mulk

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,249,729
Messages
56,341,900
Members
175,174
Latest member
crarnsin

Share this page

Back
Top