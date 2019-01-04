CodeBreaker
@Brown
Jul 31, 2017
3,084
578
Is Leonardo DiCaprio more popular than Brad Pitt as a Hollywood star?
DiCaprio in his prime was slightly more popular. Pitt has had a longer shelflife though.
DiCaprios a better actor though.
You mean that manlet who only knows action movies?Cruise shits on both of them.
Pretty crazy that despite this he still shits on them.You mean that manlet who only knows action movies?
ha, as if Pitt and DiCaprio are great actors? Nothing they've done can touch Cruise's greatness in Magnolia, Vanilla Sky, Rain Man or Collateral. He crushes any genre and role he takes.You mean that manlet who only knows action movies?
Literally?
Or figuratively?
Rock's the worst actor thoThe Rock is more popular than both. Next
Has Brad ever really been a big draw?Tell you what, Leo is more of a draw now than Brad is.