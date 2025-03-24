Is Leonardo BJJ Selling His Home?

Whippy McGee
When selling a house, it's not unusual to have detailed photos taken, or to nicely stage the rooms. But including photos of a Lego replica of your home is a little outside the norm.
"I think we have a really great house and I think converting it into a Lego project, I hope I really did it justice in terms of making it look real and look nice," Andrew Huddleston, a homeowner and Lego enthusiast, told As It Happens host Nil Köksal.
When Huddleston decided to sell his four-storey townhouse in Washington, D.C., which goes on the market Friday, he already had the Lego custom design built.
All he had to do was add the photos to his post on the real estate site Zillow. His real estate agent was all for it.
"He thought it was creative and original, that it might be a way to to get people's attention and do something different," said Huddleston.
Images:
====================
I just want to know how much... for the lego version. I don't want to live in D.C.
====================
I just want to know how much... for the lego version. I don't want to live in D.C.