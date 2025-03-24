Is Leonardo BJJ Selling His Home?

Whippy McGee

Whippy McGee

Surf 4 Life
Platinum Member
Joined
Sep 3, 2014
Messages
29,306
Reaction score
77,967
@LeonardoBjj


When selling a house, it's not unusual to have detailed photos taken, or to nicely stage the rooms. But including photos of a Lego replica of your home is a little outside the norm.

"I think we have a really great house and I think converting it into a Lego project, I hope I really did it justice in terms of making it look real and look nice," Andrew Huddleston, a homeowner and Lego enthusiast, told As It Happens host Nil Köksal.

When Huddleston decided to sell his four-storey townhouse in Washington, D.C., which goes on the market Friday, he already had the Lego custom design built.

All he had to do was add the photos to his post on the real estate site Zillow. His real estate agent was all for it.

"He thought it was creative and original, that it might be a way to to get people's attention and do something different," said Huddleston.

Images:

lego-house.jpeg


lego-townhouse.jpeg


lego-house.jpeg


lego-house.jpeg


====================

I just want to know how much... for the lego version. I don't want to live in D.C.
 
Whippy McGee said:
@LeonardoBjj


When selling a house, it's not unusual to have detailed photos taken, or to nicely stage the rooms. But including photos of a Lego replica of your home is a little outside the norm.

"I think we have a really great house and I think converting it into a Lego project, I hope I really did it justice in terms of making it look real and look nice," Andrew Huddleston, a homeowner and Lego enthusiast, told As It Happens host Nil Köksal.

When Huddleston decided to sell his four-storey townhouse in Washington, D.C., which goes on the market Friday, he already had the Lego custom design built.

All he had to do was add the photos to his post on the real estate site Zillow. His real estate agent was all for it.

"He thought it was creative and original, that it might be a way to to get people's attention and do something different," said Huddleston.

Images:

lego-house.jpeg


lego-townhouse.jpeg


lego-house.jpeg


lego-house.jpeg


====================

I just want to know how much... for the lego version. I don't want to live in D.C.
Click to expand...
- I Live in Florianópolis SC, almost DC. You're a surfer, probably heard about Praia Brava and Matadeiro, world famous surfer spots. But you would get overhelmed by Hot Girls!

Love those type of buildings. We dont have those types here were i Live, but i do drawl them on home design programs. Never thought about doing a Lego version to try to sell homes. Thank you for the idea.
 
Honestly? not a bad idea.

LeonardoBjj said:
- I Live in Florianópolis SC, almost DC. You're a surfer, probably heard about Praia Brava and Matadeiro, world famous surfer spots. But you would get overhelmed by Hot Girls!

Love those type of buildings. We dont have those types here were i Live, but i do drawl them on home design programs. Never thought about doing a Lego version to try to sell homes. Thank you for the idea.
Click to expand...
Florianopolis?? you guys have more argentinian people there during summer season than we do here lol.

I was in Camboriou like 15 years ago... and in Rio (Buzios and Cabo Frio) last month. Love me some Brasil.
 
LeonardoBjj said:
- I Live in Florianópolis SC, almost DC. You're a surfer, probably heard about Praia Brava and Matadeiro, world famous surfer spots. But you would get overhelmed by Hot Girls!

Love those type of buildings. We dont have those types here were i Live, but i do drawl them on home design programs. Never thought about doing a Lego version to try to sell homes. Thank you for the idea.
Click to expand...

Amazing surf where you are at. My surf is decent in HB, but I often drive to San Clemente or San Diego county for even better surf.

Getting overwhelmed by hot girls... sounds like a good problem to have.
 
LeonardoBjj said:
- Wilson and Stiller and Wilson with Vaugh are the greatest pairing iincomedy on the last decades. Would put them side by side with Pryor and Wilder, Candy and Akroid
Click to expand...

Love wilson and vaughn together. I do wish I would have never read about Wilson abandoning his daughter. Hard for me to look at him the same way now.
 
method115 said:
Love wilson and vaughn together. I do wish I would have never read about Wilson abandoning his daughter. Hard for me to look at him the same way now.
Click to expand...
- I dind't knew that. I even use Drillbit Taylor as a nick on my BJJ group:(
 
SalvadorAllende said:
Honestly? not a bad idea.


Florianopolis?? you guys have more argentinian people there during summer season than we do here lol.

I was in Camboriou like 15 years ago... and in Rio (Buzios and Cabo Frio) last month. Love me some Brasil.
Click to expand...
- One of your hermanos cond't find a place to park here, Florianópolis is pretty hard to find a spot in the city center. So he parked were theres was a tend for some type of show. His car was the only motorized vehicle there, besides the ocasional Municipal guard veature.

- They`re also big buyers of everything, saw a guy with two or three new bikes on his car. Saturday they were on sport stores, buying everything related to football.(the real one, not that for overweight people called NFL)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,261,296
Messages
57,088,325
Members
175,535
Latest member
razorbaq

Share this page

Back
Top