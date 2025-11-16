Is Leon the worst champ to have multiple title defenses?

TerraRayzing
Little eagle soars again
@Brown
- Joined
- Dec 2, 2016
- Messages
- 3,686
- Reaction score
- 7,026
Lost to decision to belal. Submitted by Brady. Sparked by Prates. Looked broken in the first two and got broken in the third.
Yet he has two title defenses.
Is he the worst (Comparatively speaking) champ to have multiple title defenses?
Always thought that if Usman just pressured for a minute more in the rematch, Leon would have had this spiral a lot sooner.
Yet he has two title defenses.
Is he the worst (Comparatively speaking) champ to have multiple title defenses?
Always thought that if Usman just pressured for a minute more in the rematch, Leon would have had this spiral a lot sooner.