Is Leon the worst champ to have multiple title defenses?

TerraRayzing

TerraRayzing

Little eagle soars again
@Brown
Joined
Dec 2, 2016
Messages
3,686
Reaction score
7,026
Lost to decision to belal. Submitted by Brady. Sparked by Prates. Looked broken in the first two and got broken in the third.
Yet he has two title defenses.
Is he the worst (Comparatively speaking) champ to have multiple title defenses?
Always thought that if Usman just pressured for a minute more in the rematch, Leon would have had this spiral a lot sooner.
 
Laza cds mma said:
Bisping ? Although he only defended once.
Click to expand...
Bisping was always regarded as a weak champ tho.
At one point, Leon was seen as someone pretty much unbeatable. He beat Usman in the trilogy and Colby, who were the top guys before and it was like if they couldn't beat him, no one is going too.
He was heavily favoured to beat Belal too and now we're here.
 
TerraRayzing said:
Lost to decision to belal. Submitted by Brady. Sparked by Prates. Looked broken in the first two and got broken in the third.
Yet he has two title defenses.
Is he the worst (Comparatively speaking) champ to have multiple title defenses?
Always thought that if Usman just pressured for a minute more in the rematch, Leon would have had this spiral a lot sooner.
Click to expand...
Ronda
 
TerraRayzing said:
Bisping was always regarded as a weak champ tho.
At one point, Leon was seen as someone pretty much unbeatable. He beat Usman in the trilogy and Colby, who were the top guys before and it was like if they couldn't beat him, no one is going too.
He was heavily favoured to beat Belal too and now we're here.
Click to expand...

Realistically Colby and Usman stalled the division for years and it was due for a natural resettling.
 
TerraRayzing said:
Lost to decision to belal. Submitted by Brady. Sparked by Prates. Looked broken in the first two and got broken in the third.
Yet he has two title defenses.
Is he the worst (Comparatively speaking) champ to have multiple title defenses?
Always thought that if Usman just pressured for a minute more in the rematch, Leon would have had this spiral a lot sooner.
Click to expand...
images-6.jpg
 
TerraRayzing said:
Lost to decision to belal. Submitted by Brady. Sparked by Prates. Looked broken in the first two and got broken in the third.
Yet he has two title defenses.
Is he the worst (Comparatively speaking) champ to have multiple title defenses?
Always thought that if Usman just pressured for a minute more in the rematch, Leon would have had this spiral a lot sooner.
Click to expand...
Leon has always been a boner and boring as fuck to watch so seeing him get starched makes me happy. Now is the time for him vs mas
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

fries in the bag
Makhachev wants to fight the #9 ranked Usman instead of Morales...
4 5 6
Replies
105
Views
2K
Angelassassin53
Angelassassin53
TerraRayzing
If Leon doesn't land the headkick on Usman...
2
Replies
31
Views
810
fractal
fractal

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,283,029
Messages
58,477,484
Members
176,048
Latest member
gibberish

Share this page

Back
Top