Is Learning To Drive A Stick Shift Hard?

Most manuals have brake assist now....No. I taught myself. Takes practice though. The hardest part was having to be stopped on an incline and then starting up again.
Didn't know that. I had a 2007 GT500 which didn't have it. Not sure when the hill assist feature became standard.Most manuals have brake assist now....
This. Can learn it and be semi comfortable in a day or two. After a week or two it’ll be no problem. Also every clutch is different in every car. Gotta find that sweet spot.No. I taught myself. Takes practice though. The hardest part was having to be stopped on an incline and then starting up again.
I bought a 2010 wrangler unlimited and found it had assist by accident....kids today won't know the joy of using the e brakeDidn't know that. I had a 2007 GT500 which didn't have it. Not sure when the hill assist feature became standard.
You used to have to pay extra for autos...I actually had to pay more to get a manual last car purchase. Times have changed.