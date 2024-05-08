Is Learning To Drive A Stick Shift Hard?

It takes a little finesse to learn to 'ride the clutch' (especially on a hill).



But once you get it down, its one of the best skills to own - Especially since noone will ever ask you to borrow your car. And different clutch tensions vary from different manual transmissions. But its like riding a bike. You learn on one you can drive em all.



Just know your gear pattern, and NEVER try to downshift into first. It usually ends badly.



"If ya can't find em - Grind em'!"