Is Learning To Drive A Stick Shift Hard?

Its eazy whats hard is having extra pedal and at begining you might get confuzed using brake and clutch
 
It takes a little finesse to learn to 'ride the clutch' (especially on a hill).

But once you get it down, its one of the best skills to own - Especially since noone will ever ask you to borrow your car. And different clutch tensions vary from different manual transmissions. But its like riding a bike. You learn on one you can drive em all.

Just know your gear pattern, and NEVER try to downshift into first. It usually ends badly.

"If ya can't find em - Grind em'!"
 
It depends... as long as you don't just buy a brand new sports car and figure "I'll just work it out" without taking any lessons beforehand like a retard, you should be fine.
 
90% of my DDs have been sticks.
imo..The hardest part for most people is letting the clutch out to fast and stalling.

I told my daughter to blip the gas and then start the release
 
Bloody Colonials and your automatic cars....

I've driven an automatic once in my life. And that was only because the driver got arrested for drink driving...
 
Not if you're at least a little bit competent.

Eventually it becomes like breathing and you don't even know you're driving manual. Your ears, timing, shifting all become one. Muscle memory is a thing. And it's much more fun and engaging, in any vehicle imo. Not really a huge thing but if you learn to downshift properly and are paying attention to the road you can save some serious wear/tear on your brakes/rotors.

I've had four vehicles in a row now that I made sure were manual and don't see myself going back to auto any time soon.
 
Like said, its just a matter of practice. Its worth mentioning, every clutch is slightly different. You can drive a manual every day for years, get jnto a different one and stall it at the first stop light. Not a big deal though, you can start and take before anyone even realizes it. My first car was a manal and I drove one til my late 20s. Now twenty years of driving an automatic and I don’t miss shifting even a little. It gets old after a while.
 
I don’t think I can give you a useful opinion because I learned to drive manual first.

I really have no point of reference for how much of a hindrance your instincts from driving automatic will be to your learning process
 
It's not hard if you watched someone drive stick for a long time. If you understand the concept then you can get the car to move. You might not be shifting optimally but the hardest part is probably getting past the first gear.

It is easier to learn if you are using an older car with very little horse power. Parking lot should be easy but you are probably going to stall out quite a few times when you are dealing with traffic.
 
tabascojet said:
You used to have to pay extra for autos...I actually had to pay more to get a manual last car purchase. Times have changed.
Click to expand...

Same here, I bought a '23 Civic(not SI or R) last June.
There were only 2 manuals in the surrounding states.

Salesman said they were generally bought the same day they were offered for sale
No one wants a CVT
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,237,861
Messages
55,522,013
Members
174,808
Latest member
luciusaugustus

Share this page

Back
Top