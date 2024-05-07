ipowerslapmywife
Yellow Card
Yellow Card
- Joined
- Nov 27, 2023
- Messages
- 2,775
- Reaction score
- 6,921
Took out insurance on the WTC just a couple months before 9/11 for terrorist attacks. Was awarded $6 billion dollars, double the insurance money because of 2 separate attacks. Originally had a meeting to be in one of the towers but missed the meeting to go to the doctor at the last minute.
Come to find out he found out prior to 9/11 that the buildings needed billions of dollars to repair the abestos problem.