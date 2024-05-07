Opinion Is Larry Silverstein the luckiest man alive?

I

main-qimg-aee6f549ff31b44f1b6fb53465c69e8c-lq




Took out insurance on the WTC just a couple months before 9/11 for terrorist attacks. Was awarded $6 billion dollars, double the insurance money because of 2 separate attacks. Originally had a meeting to be in one of the towers but missed the meeting to go to the doctor at the last minute.

Come to find out he found out prior to 9/11 that the buildings needed billions of dollars to repair the abestos problem.
 
Did we take a time machine to 2005? A Larry Silverstein conspiracy thread, seriously? The details in that image don't even match your post, and both are inaccurate.

He received about $4.1 billion from insurers.
 
He's for sure lucky he wasn't in the building and thus survived, but isn't the insurance/financial stuff a red herring considering how expensive the rebuild has been?

And wasn't he already involved in the whole thing having made one of the towers in the first place?

Honestly, doesn't sound especially lucky from a financial perspective, but yeah, lucky to be here for real.
 
It was over 4.1 billion and like I said the towers had an abestos problem he found out months before which would’ve costed billions of dollars to fix.
 
Insurance is a requirement when you lease a building. I would guess he likely has the same for all of his buildings.
 
How many months? If he just signed the lease 6 weeks before, but found out about expensive repairs months before, then he would have known about it before he took over the lease.
 
All bullshit.

When he lost his final lawsuit in 2018, he had collected $4.1 billion:

"World Trade Center Properties and other entities affiliated with developer Larry Silverstein have already collected about $4.1 billion from insurers including QBE, according to court filings."

Asbestos abatement programs to remove asbestos from the WTC buildings began decades before 9/11. They didn't just find out there was asbestos in the buildings a few months before.
 
I mean it makes sense that Silverstein got insurance against terrorism as the World Trade Center was the target of a terrorist attack in 1992.
 
Walking around NYC you can see lots of Silverstein plaques and stuff around denoting his ownership of such and such properties, it would seem he is doing quite well, like many other prominent Jews in the area.
 
