MAGA Fans Accused Kyle Rittenhouse Of Being Secretly Trans After He Criticized Trump—Because Of Course What is wrong with them?

One thing Conservatives know is Transexuals. They study it and are borderline obsessed with it.So these same trans obsessed Conservatives are saying Rittenhouse is trans.Since we have so many MAGA-Doggers who do deep dives on Transexuals, is this true about Kyle?