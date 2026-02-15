Caesar_Of_Uranus
@Blue
KISS is super popular and I have tried to get into the music but I never could. I grew up a Sabbath guy and KISS's sound wasn't as heavy as I was used to especially considering the outfits they wore and the image they projected. KISS, to me, ends up more about being overpriced merch than quality songs. My favorite KISS album is actually Lick It Up with Vinnie Vincent and I imagine that's not most KISS fans favorite KISS album. I will say my favorite KISS song may be War Machine which is a darn good song.