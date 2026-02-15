Metal/Rock/Industrial Is KISS More A Touring Rock 'n' Roll Band Or A Traveling Pawn Shop?

Caesar_Of_Uranus

Caesar_Of_Uranus

Keep Your Threads Thready And Your Posts Posty
@Blue
Joined
Sep 14, 2025
Messages
778
Reaction score
794
KISS is super popular and I have tried to get into the music but I never could. I grew up a Sabbath guy and KISS's sound wasn't as heavy as I was used to especially considering the outfits they wore and the image they projected. KISS, to me, ends up more about being overpriced merch than quality songs. My favorite KISS album is actually Lick It Up with Vinnie Vincent and I imagine that's not most KISS fans favorite KISS album. I will say my favorite KISS song may be War Machine which is a darn good song.
 
Caesar_Of_Uranus said:
KISS is super popular and I have tried to get into the music but I never could. I grew up a Sabbath guy and KISS's sound wasn't as heavy as I was used to especially considering the outfits they wore and the image they projected. KISS, to me, ends up more about being overpriced merch than quality songs. My favorite KISS album is actually Lick It Up with Vinnie Vincent and I imagine that's not most KISS fans favorite KISS album. I will say my favorite KISS song may be War Machine which is a darn good song.
Click to expand...

There is no scenario where I waste my time listening to KISS.
 
01h5mfbtsfcta02z7e7z.jpg


 
Yeah I've never gotten into Kiss
 
I think Kiss Alive is all you need. It rocks sufficiently enough. Would have liked to see them on that 1996 reunion tour.

Kiss Army type people are fuckin fanatics. They never inspired that in me, but they are a killer live band, and if you like fuckin rock n roll spectacle you have to appreciate their show.

Offstage though the only cool guy was Ace. Real as fuck NYC ninja. RIP.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,283,164
Messages
58,485,707
Members
176,049
Latest member
YouKnowJman

Share this page

Back
Top