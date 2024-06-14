Is Khamzat's aura officially dead???

After two fights, where he barely squeaked by (Usman and Burns), and all of the pull outs, due to sickness, weight issues, and general nonsense, has Khamzat's aura died?



I'm not arguing that he's not one of (if not the best) MW in the world. He could be. We don't know.



I'm just talking about the way people perceive him.



He was genuinely feared for a couple years there.



Now, I don't know if anyone cares....