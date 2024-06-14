  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Is Khamzat's aura officially dead???

L

After two fights, where he barely squeaked by (Usman and Burns), and all of the pull outs, due to sickness, weight issues, and general nonsense, has Khamzat's aura died?

I'm not arguing that he's not one of (if not the best) MW in the world. He could be. We don't know.

I'm just talking about the way people perceive him.

He was genuinely feared for a couple years there.

Now, I don't know if anyone cares....
 
Considering Khamzat would mop the floor with the current middleweight champion.....no.
 
yup its true.

end-game-funeral.gif
 
Khamzat is at his best against opponents who have no idea they are fighting him until right before the fight. Kevin Holland didn't find out he was fighting Khamzat until the night before. Four days before their fight, Rhys McKee wasn't even in the UFC.
 
