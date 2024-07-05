  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Media Is Khamzat the biggest flop in modern UFC history?

GRvi3l-bAAAIkgL


Babyboi getting fraud checked hard. Still having a battle with the COVID sniffles too. Damn.
 
I really don't know why he would do the crypto thing. You would think his name is worth more than that. He's buddy buddy with the dictator of Chechnya and he fights in Saudi Arabia who probably shower him with gifts...

it makes no sense
 
Most had that a draw and it was a WW Kamaru coming in on short notice while Khamzat was bulking for 185 for a year.
Usman is an all time great fighter though.... give him his props regardless

Khamzat might not be the best of the best but he's certainly not a flop
 
Askren and Mirko did way worse than expected. Khamzat is still pretty much undefeated, though ridden with problems that keep him from competing as often as he should or contending.
 
Askren and Mirko did way worse than expected. Khamzat is still pretty much undefeated, though ridden with problems that keep him from competing as often as he should or contending.
Askren is a good mention but Cro Cop isn't a modern UFC fighter. He made his UFC debut in 2007 which is 17 years ago.
 
Askren and Mirko did way worse than expected. Khamzat is still pretty much undefeated, though ridden with problems that keep him from competing as often as he should or contending.
Wand did pretty bad too when he moved over considering all the success he had in Pride
 
Usman came in on short notice at MW, a division he never fought in. Usman gets spanked at MW, which is why he kept his legs toothpick skinny to make WW.
 
Usman is an all time great fighter though.... give him his props regardless

Khamzat might not be the best of the best but he's certainly not a flop
How can somebody be a flop if they haven't lost yet
If you guys can get him in the cage, i would really appreciate it.

Signed,

someone who was a fan and would now just settle to see him function like a fighter
 
Okay but still... he trained for 3 rounds and against a beast in Usman... we don't know if Usman would cause problems for other top middleweights
I realize I'm replying twice to you in a row, so don't think I'm trying to start an argument with you (because I like what you post on Sherdog), but... do we know Khamzat is a top middleweight?
 
Askren is a good mention but Cro Cop isn't a modern UFC fighter. He made his UFC debut in 2007 which is 17 years ago.
jfc no way is that true. I'm not old, I still get erections.
 
He does specialize in beating up smaller people. At least he is good at that.
 
