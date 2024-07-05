Babyboi getting fraud checked hard. Still having a battle with the COVID sniffles too. Damn.
He just beat Usman, I wouldn't call him a flop.
Most had that a draw and it was a WW Kamaru coming in on short notice while Khamzat was bulking for 185 for a year.
Askren and Mirko did way worse than expected. Khamzat is still pretty much undefeated, though ridden with problems that keep him from competing as often as he should or contending.
How can somebody be a flop if they haven't lost yet
Barely. Sniffed his crotch, gassed, and would have likely lost a 5 rounder.
Barely. Sniffed his crotch, gassed, and would have likely lost a 5 rounder.
Usman is an all time great fighter though.... give him his props regardless
Khamzat might not be the best of the best but he's certainly not a flop
I realize I'm replying twice to you in a row, so don't think I'm trying to start an argument with you (because I like what you post on Sherdog), but... do we know Khamzat is a top middleweight?Okay but still... he trained for 3 rounds and against a beast in Usman... we don't know if Usman would cause problems for other top middleweights
Askren is a good mention but Cro Cop isn't a modern UFC fighter. He made his UFC debut in 2007 which is 17 years ago.