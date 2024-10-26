Is Khamzat going to be crazy enough to go balls out in the 1st round EVEN IN A 5 ROUNDER?

usernamee

usernamee

Oct 17, 2010
23,498
34,204
And fight just as aggressively as he has in the past in the 1st round?

I mean that's why I love this fucking dude. He fights so aggressively and super recklessly at times as well.

Would be fucking nuts to see him go out like that in the 1st round in a 5 rounder though.
 
I honestly don't think he knows any other way to fight, I also doubt he can pace himself once the adrenaline kicks in. Whittaker is easily the best striker (or just MMA fighter period) that he has ever fought and not sure if that strategy will go well for him if he does.

I can honestly see Whittaker catching him early as Khamzat comes in recklessly and putting him away, he will need to be careful.
 
Hopefully not too reckless
 
We might she a different Khamzat, he seems to have matured and seems alot more relaxed.
 
If Khamzat is smart he'll try to clinch and make this fight a grappling match. That's where his advantage is..
 
I hope he does, Rob withstands it and crushes him in round 2.
 
Hope he still brings the aggression, but is less reckless with. Controlled aggression. It would fit his more mature and calmer demeanor.
 
Yes, what's the danger? Getting submitted by Rob? Rob cant take him down. Getting TKO'd? Rob has pillows for hands. Getting decisioned? Fight is in Abu Dhabi lol. Zero risk.
 
