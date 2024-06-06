  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) We may experience a temporary downtime. Thanks for the patience.

Is Khamzat Chimaev vs. Robert Whittaker the most anticipated upcoming fight?

It is for me. How about you folks?

This is going to be a great test for Chimaev, we'll see if he's truly championship material or not.

And a great boost for Whittaker, he gets a title shot if he wins.

breaking-robert-whittaker-vs-khamzat-chimaev-to-headline-v0-n6m8jc8340rc1.png
 
In the near future for sure, but I must admit I’m hanging to see OMalley vs Merab.
And to see Jones again too even though I don’t think that fight with Stipe will be competitive to be honest.
 
AZZA B said:
I’ve got Whittaker to win against Chimaev too. I really think he can stop the takedowns and pick Khamzat apart on the feet and drown him in the later rounds
That's highly plausible.
 
AZZA B said:
I’ve got Whittaker to win against Chimaev too. I really think he can stop the takedowns and pick Khamzat apart on the feet and drown him in the later rounds
Rob just needs to avoid getting clipped, he is a bit chinny these days, if he can then I do believe he wins, should be able to stop the TD's and keep it standing, then again DDP did take him down and Khammy took down Usman so who TF knows.

Fun fight and yes, probably the most anticipated right now imo.
 
Strickland dogwalked Costa but Whittaker almost KO'd by him and he got destroyed by DDP. His time is over.
 
Brigfa2 said:
Strickland dogwalked Costa but Whittaker almost KO'd by him and he got destroyed by DDP. His time is over.
And Strickland struggled against Cannonier who Whittaker tooled. MMA math bro, shit never works.

Still wouldn't bet my house on Whittaker beating Khamzat though, it's a tough fight.
 
