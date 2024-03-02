Is Khabib one of the five richest MMA stars? How successful have his non-MMA businesses been?

Unless I forgot someone, the top 5 richest stars have to be chosen from these 6:

Conor
Brock
Ronda
GSP
Francis
Khabib

I put Khabib at the end, but he might be one of the richest. He's a star in the Muslim world, has access to that big money, has at least one project that could be used for laundering money (his cryptocurrency), has his own cell phone, his own cereal and maybe some other stuff.

Does anyone have any idea what type of money he's earning outside MMA?
 
Remember Eagle FC? Where is it now? Lol.
 
Khabib warning the UFC as he steals mega superstars like Kevin Lee and Diego Sanchez

 
The man’s a celebrity and national MMA icon in Dagestan and Russia, add incredibly popular with the Sheiks and Muslim community… I’m sure he doesn’t have to worry about his next few generations of kin being well taken care of.
 
Don't knock it, Sherbro. It was the fight of the century. Two titans colliding in hand to hand combat to test their mettle. Too bad Fighter Kevin tore both hamstrings in the opening round.
 
I guess it depends on what you categorize as rich.

Having the highest net worth? Probably not?

Having access and the ability to obtain ungodly amount of money at any time? Then yes, Khabib trumps them all. He has more avenues to make money, NOT including his own ventures, available to him.
 
8hphp7.jpg
 
