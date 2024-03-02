Is Khabib one of the five richest MMA stars? How successful have his non-MMA businesses been?

Unless I forgot someone, the top 5 richest stars have to be chosen from these 6:



Conor

Brock

Ronda

GSP

Francis

Khabib



I put Khabib at the end, but he might be one of the richest. He's a star in the Muslim world, has access to that big money, has at least one project that could be used for laundering money (his cryptocurrency), has his own cell phone, his own cereal and maybe some other stuff.



Does anyone have any idea what type of money he's earning outside MMA?