Is Khabib Nurmagomedov one of the most inspiring sportsmen of our era?

Whether you like him or not he is ane xtremely charismatic individual, honest and hard working man. Puts his morals in front of everything and will not sell himself for money.



He came to fame after beating his Nemesis Conor McGregor and after that went on to beat the best lightweights almost effortlessly.



That fight was so good bc it was like good vs evil : Conor, although a skilled and dedicated fighter in his youth, became the symbol of arrogance , self-centeredness, all sorts of vices from coke to booze and whores, disrespecting his wife and his fellow fighters too many times.



I mean I m not a Muslim myself but I can t help replicate Khabib s "Alhamdulillah" with the finger pointing to the sky, it s so iconic and powerful



