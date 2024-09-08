Is Khabib Nurmagomedov one of the most inspiring sportsmen of our era?

Whether you like him or not he is ane xtremely charismatic individual, honest and hard working man. Puts his morals in front of everything and will not sell himself for money.

He came to fame after beating his Nemesis Conor McGregor and after that went on to beat the best lightweights almost effortlessly.

That fight was so good bc it was like good vs evil : Conor, although a skilled and dedicated fighter in his youth, became the symbol of arrogance , self-centeredness, all sorts of vices from coke to booze and whores, disrespecting his wife and his fellow fighters too many times.

I mean I m not a Muslim myself but I can t help replicate Khabib s "Alhamdulillah" with the finger pointing to the sky, it s so iconic and powerful

What do you Say sherbros? PLS don t be to mean with me as I have not posted on here in a while and I Ve become a little sensitive. Also, shrunk from 6 ft 6 280 pounds lean to a bald chubby insecure 5ft6 manlet bc of my absence
 
probably some footballer of basketball player who’s more recognised and prolific than him
 
Negative. His title run was number one bullshit. Retired way too early to avoid todays competition.
 
What about the fact that he is a religious fanatic and endorses terrorist attacks in the name of religion?
 
