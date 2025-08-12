  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Is Kenny Florian back in the mix now that UFC is with Paramount?

Mesos

Mesos

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Sep 30, 2014
Messages
9,137
Reaction score
16,291
As we all know here. Kenny Florian famously got fired for plagiarism by Fox Sports and UFC. Now that UFC is leaving ESPN could this open the possibility for him returning. It made sense for Fox Sports and ESPN not to want a plagiarizer associated with them. They are heavily tied in with sports journalism. But with Paramount it is more on the entertainment side, should it even matter anymore? Keep in mind they forgave Chael for using Performance Enhancers and let him back on TV. Why not let Florian back his commentary was good.
 
Last edited:
When I saw "Is Kenny Florian back in the mix?" I thought this was going to be about Conor or Chandler's next opponent.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,270,684
Messages
57,678,669
Members
175,803
Latest member
thekiddak

Share this page

Back
Top