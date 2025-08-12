Is Kenny Florian back in the mix now that UFC is with Paramount?

Mesos
Red Belt
@red
- Joined
- Sep 30, 2014
- Messages
- 9,137
- Reaction score
- 16,291
As we all know here. Kenny Florian famously got fired for plagiarism by Fox Sports and UFC. Now that UFC is leaving ESPN could this open the possibility for him returning. It made sense for Fox Sports and ESPN not to want a plagiarizer associated with them. They are heavily tied in with sports journalism. But with Paramount it is more on the entertainment side, should it even matter anymore? Keep in mind they forgave Chael for using Performance Enhancers and let him back on TV. Why not let Florian back his commentary was good.
Last edited: