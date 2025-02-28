  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Is Julian Marquez the Apex King or is his chin made of paper?

Rhood

Rhood

In the Apex he seems to rack up wins against the lowest of competition, but as soon as he fights in a public arena he folds real quick and his chin melts like hot wax.

Can he take a punch or is his chin like butter?
 
He's washed, he used to be reliably fun. Brundage finishes him IMO.
 
Quick, someone make a list of fighters with the most Apex wins.
 
jeskola said:
Quick, someone make a list of fighters with the most Apex wins.
Click to expand...
As of March 1, 2025, Daniel Rodriguez and Sean Strickland share the record for the most wins at the UFC Apex, each with five victories.
Both fighters have showcased consistent performances in this venue, contributing significantly to their respective careers.

