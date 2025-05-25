Is Jon's blatant ducking of Tom the most cowardly ducking in the history of combat sports?

Yes, I definitely agree. The worst type of shameless ducking.



Not only is it ducking, Jon Jones is mocking the victim since he has hijacked the belt and is making fun of Aspinall since Jon is able to prevent Aspinall from achieving the greatness he is destined for. Only out of insecurity and pettiness stemming from his dumb and useless 'legacy' obsession.



To make matters worse, UFC is extremely biased and unfair when it comes to being blatantly enabling Jon Jones' behavior by refusing to strip him. Depriving the rightful owner from being able to use it as a vehicle to better his kid's life and provide more support to his autistic son (and the philanthropic work Aspinall does for Austism), is no laughing matter as Jones treats it like a joke.



Jones knows he has UFC in the pocket and Jones laughs at everyone abusing this immunity that no one can do anything since he is above any types of rules and regulations. Someone with honor, dignity and grace, would never act that way.



He has a criminal background so what do you expect? That whole 'Jesus Christ my lord and savior' is just an act and another example of his narcissistic behavior. Karma is a bitch and has a way. I am sure it will come back around to get even with this useless, fat f'ck by stomping him in his skinny toothpick legs.