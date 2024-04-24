Is jon jones vs Alex Pereira the biggest fight to make besides conor fighting?

This is the most interesting fight for me as of now but i know it wont happen due to Jones refusing to fight anyone but Stipe. Jones' strength of schedule leaves much to be desired as does his current physique.if it did happen though im sure that it would be one of the top selling ppvs for the ufc imoAnyone else want to see this fight? I could see poatan getting the 3rd belt vs jones and making history while Izzy moaps about it somewhere alone. (Watch the iztards come out now and respond)CHAMA!