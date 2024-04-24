Is jon jones vs Alex Pereira the biggest fight to make besides conor fighting?

This is the most interesting fight for me as of now but i know it wont happen due to Jones refusing to fight anyone but Stipe. Jones' strength of schedule leaves much to be desired as does his current physique.

if it did happen though im sure that it would be one of the top selling ppvs for the ufc imo

Anyone else want to see this fight? I could see poatan getting the 3rd belt vs jones and making history while Izzy moaps about it somewhere alone. (Watch the iztards come out now and respond) 😅

CHAMA!

Screenshot_20240424_131958_Facebook.jpg
 
Right now, most likely yes. Ngannou - Jones might make even bigger, but that is unrealiatic. Likewise, the option Dana is open for, Fury - Jones in the octagon would do more, bit that one is just as unrealistic.
So Jones - Pereira it is.
 
I'm sure it could happen, but Jones clearly isn't in his prime right now. It could be a good fight potentially.
 
This would a great fight to watch.

But the excuses would come in as soon as it was signed

-Poatan is too old
-Poatan is really a MW
-Poatan has no ground game
-Jones cherry picket him
 
