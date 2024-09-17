Is Jon Jones the Most Blatant Example of a Champ Ducking Ever?

Yes, yes it is.

I've been following MMA since the early 2000's and I honestly can't think of a more aggreges example. Not one that carries this much weight.

I have to say though this cherry picking and holding up belts, while awful for guys in Tom's position, is good for the sport of mma as a whole.

Now before you go flaming my account hear me out....

The more that the UFC does this kind of garbage the less and less credible that they are as the organization with the best in the world fighting the best in the world, which is great for the sport of mma as a whole and will create more competition between organizations to actually compensate the fighters and treat them fairly instead of claiming they all "don't wanna fight"

Also the fans are getting tired of the manufactured hype and just not tuning it for it nearly as much as we used to.

As of today the UFC does not give a single F about the fans and would rather protect their favorite fighters and hold up divisions to try to create money fights but my prediction is they are going to get more and more push back to the point of finally realizing that trashing all the fighters and fans who disagree with them all for the sake of a single event or fighter is actually not a wise choice.

Dana did amazing things for the sport of mma but those days are long gone, now I feel like dana and the ufc are a complete detriment to the sport of mma and we would have way more top level talent if they actually treated fighters fairly instead of trying to rip them off every chance they get all in the name of a money fight.

It boggles my mind how they can be so near sighted....
 
It’s hard to call it ducking when you look at the timeline of events. First Jon vs Stipe is announced. Then Jon gets injured and Tom vs Sergei is set up for the interim belt. When that fight was announced the ufc told us that no matter who won Tom vs Sergei, they were going to reschedule the Jones Stipe fight. The ufc literally has just continued doing what they told us. No one has been offered to Jon for him to duck. The ufc just made a shitty log jam for no reason. The ufc setting up a fight we don’t wanna see is not the same as a fighter ducking an opponent that was offered.
 
What a stupid thread. Jon Jones is the GOAT. I know you can't sleep well at night.
 
Probably not. Jones has been fighting forever and just wants one last fight. It's more understandable than a fighter in their prime years with many more to go
 
GDR did the same thing to avoid Cyborg so the UFC stripped her. It’s worse though because she didn’t go on a media tirade daily to tell us she’s not afraid of cyborg and the division got to move onto champions who will defend.
 
Between Jones, and GDR.

GDR literally gave up her belt to avoid having to defend against Cyborg.
What about Mighty Mouse and TJ? That’s a legitimate duck. MM was offered tj and dj asked for 1,000,000 (more than he was currently contracted to earn per fight). He intentionally priced himself out of that fight. Cejudo would go on to fight TJ with none of the hang ups MM had. That’s a clear case where someone was offered a fight and they avoided it. Jon wasn’t even offered Tom so it’s hard to call it ducking. Moreso just very shitty matchmaking by the ufc.
 
What a stupid thread. Jon Jones is the GOAT. I know you can't sleep well at night.
Those two things can exist at the same time. Yes, he’s a GOAT. Yes, he’s ducking Tom and holding a division hostage to cherrypick an easy fight
 
Those two things can exist at the same time. Yes, he’s a GOAT. Yes, he’s ducking Tom and holding a division hostage to cherrypick an easy fight
Fighting the UFC all time best heavyweight is an easy fight?
 
It’s hard to call it ducking when you look at the timeline of events. First Jon vs Stipe is announced. Then Jon gets injured and Tom vs Sergei is set up for the interim belt. When that fight was announced the ufc told us that no matter who won Tom vs Sergei, they were going to reschedule the Jones Stipe fight. The ufc literally has just continued doing what they told us. No one has been offered to Jon for him to duck. The ufc just made a shitty log jam for no reason.
He's not an official duck, in the sense that he's never been offered the contract and formally declined to fight Aspinall.

But what would you call Jones running polls on his instagram, asking his own fans if they wanted to see him fight Aspinall or Poatan after Stipe.

Then calling his fans crazy when they voted near unanimously for Aspinall, and said Poatan is the bigger fight, and if he fights again after Stipe he wants a history making fight with Pereira.

He's done about as much as a guy can do without explicitly saying it that he will never fight Aspinall.
 
He's not an official duck, in the sense that he's never been offered the contract and formally declined to fight Aspinall.

But what would you call Jones running polls on his instagram, asking his own fans if they wanted to see him fight Aspinall or Poatan after Stipe.

Then calling his fans crazy when they voted near unanimously for Aspinall, and said Poatan is the bigger fight, and if he fights again after Stipe he wants a history making fight with Pereira.

He's done about as much as a guy can do without explicitly saying it that he will never fight Aspinall.
I would call it Jon intentionally trolling his fans and pissing them off. Similar to that video he made about eye pokes. Jon goes out of his way to rile people up online because he’s an dickhead.

There was an interview that came out a year ago in which Jon said he’s fighting Stipe and only Francis could make him come back for another fight and that’s solely because of how much money he would make from its Jon retiring after Stipe has been known for a while now. That interview came out before he got injured and Tom became interim champ.

Does Jon retiring really mean he’s ducking everyone that’s still currently fighting? That’s like saying Khabib ducked the LW division by retiring.
 
What about Mighty Mouse and TJ. That’s a legitimate duck. MM was offered tj and dj asked for 1,000,000 (more than he was currently contracted to earn per fight). He intentionally priced himself out of that fight. Cejudo would go on to fight TJ with none of the hang ups MM had. That’s a clear case where someone was offered a fight and they avoided it. Jon wasn’t even offered Tom so it’s hard to call it ducking. Moreso just very shitty matchmaking by the ufc.
I always took that as DJ giving Dana a big fuck you.

It was no secret Dana wanted rid of Mighty Mouse and the flyweight division and he saw Dillashaw as his hitman for the job.

If Dana wanted to kill him and his whole division off, then DJ was at least entitled to ask for a big bag for it.

And sure, I just replied to somebody else that Jon isn't a formal duck, as he's never been offered a contract to fight Aspinall and said no.

But then barely anybody people on Sherdog calls ducks are actually ducks by that standard.

Somebody said Bisping who to my knowledge never turned down an opponent he was offered either. With him its just "He didn't fight the guy I thought was most likely to knock him out at the time, that means he ducked X guy."

At least with Jones he keeps delving into it and poking the bear. He talks about Aspinall constantly but goes out of his way to hint (without ever blatantly saying it) that he won't fight him no matter what.
 
Fighting the UFC all time best heavyweight is an easy fight?
He’s fighting a guy who’s in his 40’s and who hasn’t won a fight in 4 years. Yes, Stipe was good. No, he’s not the same as he was then.

I mean come on. Even you must be able to see that. His last fight was 3 years ago when he got flatlined. Obviously it’s a much less scary fight than a 31 year old killer who’s made short work of a bunch of guys in that division.

I should go dig up Rumble Johnson then beat his ass. He’s won more recently than Stipe even lol
 
I always took that as DJ giving Dana a big fuck you.

It was no secret Dana wanted rid of Mighty Mouse and the flyweight division and he saw Dillashaw as his hitman for the job.

If Dana wanted to kill him and his whole division off, then DJ was at least entitled to ask for a big bag for it.

And sure, I just replied to somebody else that Jon isn't a formal duck, as he's never been offered a contract to fight Aspinall and said no.

But then barely anybody people on Sherdog calls ducks are actually ducks by that standard.

Somebody said Bisping who to my knowledge never turned down an opponent he was offered either. With him its just "He didn't fight the guy I thought was most likely to knock him out at the time, that means he ducked X guy."

At least with Jones he keeps delving into it and poking the bear. He talks about Aspinall constantly but goes out of his way to hint (without ever blatantly saying it) that he won't fight him no matter what.
If one ges by loose definitions of ducking you can just accuse every fighter you don’t like of ducking based on some criteria one came up with in their head similar to how that other poster did with Bisping.

Honestly, people are just finding a way to disparage a fighter they don’t like with the talk about Jon ducking. Whenever i point out MM blatantly ducking TJ under the strict definition of ducking everyone finds a way to excuse it, but here with Jon people are stretching the meaning of duck heavily just to be able to label him as one. I get it though, Jon is very unlikeable.

I just don’t get why people are expecting Jon to fight indefinitely. He said he only has one fight left and it’s booked. Of course he’s not talking about fighting afterwards seriously.
 
