Is Jon Jones the Most Blatant Example of a Champ Ducking Ever?

Yes, yes it is.



I've been following MMA since the early 2000's and I honestly can't think of a more aggreges example. Not one that carries this much weight.



I have to say though this cherry picking and holding up belts, while awful for guys in Tom's position, is good for the sport of mma as a whole.



Now before you go flaming my account hear me out....



The more that the UFC does this kind of garbage the less and less credible that they are as the organization with the best in the world fighting the best in the world, which is great for the sport of mma as a whole and will create more competition between organizations to actually compensate the fighters and treat them fairly instead of claiming they all "don't wanna fight"



Also the fans are getting tired of the manufactured hype and just not tuning it for it nearly as much as we used to.



As of today the UFC does not give a single F about the fans and would rather protect their favorite fighters and hold up divisions to try to create money fights but my prediction is they are going to get more and more push back to the point of finally realizing that trashing all the fighters and fans who disagree with them all for the sake of a single event or fighter is actually not a wise choice.



Dana did amazing things for the sport of mma but those days are long gone, now I feel like dana and the ufc are a complete detriment to the sport of mma and we would have way more top level talent if they actually treated fighters fairly instead of trying to rip them off every chance they get all in the name of a money fight.



It boggles my mind how they can be so near sighted....