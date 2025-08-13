Is Jon Jones the biggest duck in UFC history?

hbombbisping
Orange Belt
@Orange
- Joined
- Feb 21, 2025
- Messages
- 425
- Reaction score
- 977
He blatantly ducked 2 super fights against Francis and Aspinall, ducked Tom for years
ducked DC at HW
didn't give Chael a chance on late notice
ducked under the cage at Team Jackson and hid there for hours and pissed himself when USADA came knocking
Is Jones the biggest duck in the UFC ever?
