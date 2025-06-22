Is Jon Jones really retired? Or is something cooking behind the scenes?

He'll be hinting at a comeback for probably the next decade and talking smack from Twitter, all in order to keep selling seminars and stuff. His last one sold like crazy in Thailand.



I've been saying for months that this was always his plan leading up to the Stipe fight. There was never any real chance of him fighting Aspinall lol.



Dana and the UFC were just letting it go on for a while in case on the very small chance that they could get 1 more fight out of Jones in some way. They're a business. It makes sense for them to do that. If they could have gotten Jon vs Poatan they would have happily made Aspinall sit around and wait. Even the chance of that is worth making Aspinall wait for them because the Jones vs Poaten money is gonna be bigger than anything they could have done with Aspinall, with or without Jones.



Now with Jon gone, they'll just focus on making money off Aspinall going forward.