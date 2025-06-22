Is Jon Jones really retired? Or is something cooking behind the scenes?

Khonor McGomedov
Kung Fu Fighter
@White
- Joined
- Apr 30, 2021
- Messages
- 63
- Reaction score
- 81
With the way Jon went out, you would think a guy with a huge ego like him wouldt have settled the score.
As a fan, I've ignored all these rumors, dirtsheets, etc. because I believed the delay was all a PR stunt, but now things have come to light. And I am disappointed.
At 37, I feel like this is it, although I'm huffing a bit of copium for one last superfight VS Francis or Tom and this could all be a facade.
