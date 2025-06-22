Is Jon Jones really retired? Or is something cooking behind the scenes?

With the way Jon went out, you would think a guy with a huge ego like him wouldt have settled the score.

As a fan, I've ignored all these rumors, dirtsheets, etc. because I believed the delay was all a PR stunt, but now things have come to light. And I am disappointed.

At 37, I feel like this is it, although I'm huffing a bit of copium for one last superfight VS Francis or Tom and this could all be a facade.
 
OP you are at stage 1.
images
 
He'll be hinting at a comeback for probably the next decade and talking smack from Twitter, all in order to keep selling seminars and stuff. His last one sold like crazy in Thailand.

I've been saying for months that this was always his plan leading up to the Stipe fight. There was never any real chance of him fighting Aspinall lol.

Dana and the UFC were just letting it go on for a while in case on the very small chance that they could get 1 more fight out of Jones in some way. They're a business. It makes sense for them to do that. If they could have gotten Jon vs Poatan they would have happily made Aspinall sit around and wait. Even the chance of that is worth making Aspinall wait for them because the Jones vs Poaten money is gonna be bigger than anything they could have done with Aspinall, with or without Jones.

Now with Jon gone, they'll just focus on making money off Aspinall going forward.
 
Yes, he will take a big money easy fight if he knows he can win. Something like Alex. He matches up well with Alex, Alex has a great resume so it looks good on his resume, and he would get paid well and pick up a W.

Tom and Frank were too risky.
 
He may be cooking some meth behind the scenes.

His plan is to go for a drive later you see.
 
Definitely some coke involved in him quitting like that.

It's unbecoming of a champion to not quit in the cage after his last fight .

Could be holding out for some fuck you money as well.
 
So is he hiding out in Thailand until his legal issues get fixed or something
 
