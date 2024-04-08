Is Jon Jones reach actually 7'0 ???!!

NO WAY, his reach is 7'0, his reach looks more closer to 6'8 then it is 7'0....

1712573987651.png
NOTE: DC's arms are not even extended like jones and you can clearly see that is not a 7'0 reach...
 
How do you measure reach
"HOW DO YOU MEASURE REACH IN MMA? To measure your reach, all you need to do is spread your arms out parallel to the floor and measure the length from the tip of your left middle finger to the tip of your right middle finger"
1712575801124.png
 
The reach measurements arent consistent between fighters and some dont even have it measured. Chuck Liddell mentioned this before.

Conor we have proof it was measured but he was also billed as 72 inches before. Plus the tape measure isnt straight in the video.

I'd be skeptical of any reach measurement billed in the ufc. Leg reach is even more shady.
 
I heard the measurements aren't exactly perfect for ufc. Would be shocked if it wasn't.
 
Jones is 7'0 and Artem's is 2'0

hqdefault.jpg
 
