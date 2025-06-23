Is Jon Jones legacy ruined by the Tom Aspinall ducking debacle?

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Now that it's over and Jones finally gave in and retired. It's time to move on for bigger and better things.
However do you think Jones Legacy was damaged by his refusal to fight Aspinall the #1 contender and HW interim title holder?
I believe it has a bit. Although, I still think Jones is #3 in the GOAT rankings.
But it's hard to deny the negative after taste of his departure from the sport.
