Is Jon Jones legacy ruined by the Tom Aspinall ducking debacle?

Is Jon Jones legacy ruined by the Tom Aspinall ducking debacle?

  • Yes, very much so.

    Votes: 5 55.6%

  • Yes, it has.

    Votes: 2 22.2%

  • Yes, somewhat.

    Votes: 2 22.2%

  • No, his legacy is intact and what an incredible MMA legacy it was.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • I'm not sure, i don't know.

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    9
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
37,614
Reaction score
51,427
Now that it's over and Jones finally gave in and retired. It's time to move on for bigger and better things.

However do you think Jones Legacy was damaged by his refusal to fight Aspinall the #1 contender and HW interim title holder?

I believe it has a bit. Although, I still think Jones is #3 in the GOAT rankings.

But it's hard to deny the negative after taste of his departure from the sport.

gettyimages-2185188982.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

N
Media Miesha Tate: Jon Jones is a duck; isn't confident he can beat Tom Aspinall
2 3 4
Replies
62
Views
2K
jsbx45
jsbx45
Luffy
Topuria said Jon Jones has 0 reason to fight Tom Aspinall
7 8 9
Replies
178
Views
5K
lerobshow
lerobshow
TimeToTrain
How will ducking Aspinall affect Jones mental state long term wise?
2 3
Replies
52
Views
804
don't ask
don't ask
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
What's the most likely ending scenario of the Jon Jones debacle.
2 3
Replies
58
Views
1K
mkess101
mkess101

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,267,357
Messages
57,466,828
Members
175,720
Latest member
mtzy

Share this page

Back
Top