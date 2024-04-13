Is Jon Anik OK?

USA!USA!

USA!USA!

Caught his Draft Kings ad after the weigh in and.. he doesn't look like he usually does. Hopefully this is old and he was just experimenting with his look because it caught me by surprise.

Maybe it's the gray beard and salt & pepper.. but he looks a little bit off IMO.. maybe this was filmed after a wild bender the night before.

anik.JPG
 
He stressing cause he needs to promote gambling but can’t place bets himself anymore. Dude used to bet on almost every fight on the card. I ran into him at the sport book in Vegas on Fremont. He’s a gambling junkie.
 
Breaking, 45 year old man has some grey in his beard.
 
JPW328 said:
I changed my mind. Lets dissect Anik 😂
Are we sure its not his brother? Aren't they identical?

Maybe they pulled a parent trap type deal.. maybe it got filmed on April 1st.. just throwing possible scenarios out there.. stay woke people.
 
Gabe said:
Breaking, 45 year old man has some grey in his beard.
It's not just that he has gray in his beard.. it's that he usually doesn't let that show or look that rough.. check the bags under his eyes as well.. it's more than just the beard, damnit!
 
JPW328 said:
He stressing cause he needs to promote gambling but can’t place bets himself anymore. Dude used to bet on almost every fight on the card. I ran into him at the sport book in Vegas on Fremont. He’s a gambling junkie.
then he can just place bets through an LLC in panama?
 
The way his eyelids are in that pic makes it look like he has prey eyes
Zygos are still fairly strong, though. Think he's ok
 
Anik are you ok?
Are you ok?
Are you ok, Anik?

giphy.gif
 
