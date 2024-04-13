Is Jon Anik OK?

USA!USA!
Country Over Party
@Silver
- Joined
- Sep 9, 2007
- Messages
- 12,390
- Reaction score
- 13,311
Caught his Draft Kings ad after the weigh in and.. he doesn't look like he usually does. Hopefully this is old and he was just experimenting with his look because it caught me by surprise.
Maybe it's the gray beard and salt & pepper.. but he looks a little bit off IMO.. maybe this was filmed after a wild bender the night before.
Maybe it's the gray beard and salt & pepper.. but he looks a little bit off IMO.. maybe this was filmed after a wild bender the night before.