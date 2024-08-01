is john jones technically undefeated, now that 12-6 elbows are legal???

KungFuFoo
Orange Belt
@Orange
- Joined
- Apr 8, 2019
- Messages
- 348
- Reaction score
- 352
does the ufc changing the rules have anything to do with erasing jon jones only loss... a 12-6 elbow strike to matt hamil.
i saw JBJ on twitter asking dana for his loss to be overturned. do you think it will happen or is it like law where whatever statute stood at the time of the incident is what counts?
discuss.
i saw JBJ on twitter asking dana for his loss to be overturned. do you think it will happen or is it like law where whatever statute stood at the time of the incident is what counts?
discuss.