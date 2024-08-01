is john jones technically undefeated, now that 12-6 elbows are legal???

does the ufc changing the rules have anything to do with erasing jon jones only loss... a 12-6 elbow strike to matt hamil.

i saw JBJ on twitter asking dana for his loss to be overturned. do you think it will happen or is it like law where whatever statute stood at the time of the incident is what counts?

discuss.
 
No， because both fighters went in with the understanding that 12-6 is illegal, so there is no reason to expect to be hit by one.

Would be like reversing decisions that involved groin shots or strikes to the back of the head from the original UFC
 
Of course not.

Did they take all of TRT Vitor's wins away? No. Why? Cos it was legal when he was on that shit.

Jones knew the rules.

It was illegal for him to do those elbows and he got disqualified.

NOW its legal for him to do it.
 
UFC didn't change the rules

The Association of Boxing Commissions and Combative Sports (ABC) did

I don't really care why they did it just glad that they did. The rule was bullshit.
 
Did everyone say King Green's name wrong when they called him Bobby Green? No because that was his name then.
 
most-definitely-yes-sir.gif
 
HHJ said:
Of course not.

Did they take all of TRT Vitor's wins away? No. Why? Cos it was legal when he was on that shit.

Jones knew the rules.

It was illegal for him to do those elbows and he got disqualified.

NOW its legal for him to do it.
It would be somethin if Stipe finishes him with 12-6 elbows

<goldie>
 
Dana openly admits to having tried to get that loss overturned for years. Testament to what a scumbag he is.
 
Doctor Grudge said:
No, because both fighters went in with the understanding that 12-6 is illegal, so there is no reason to expect to be hit by one.
<PlusJuan>
I hope anyone that came in here thinking it should be overturned if they change the current rules, reads this simple and perfect explanation as to why it should not be overturned.
 
Last edited:
