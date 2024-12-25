After his stunning first-round KO of Drakkar Klose at UFC on ESPN 63, Joel "El Fenómeno" Álvarez is riding a wave of momentum. Known for his lethal submission game, Álvarez has showcased his evolving striking, making him a dual threat in the lightweight division.



However, Álvarez previously faced a setback against top-tier contender Arman Tsarukyan, which raises questions about his readiness to compete at the highest level. Has he improved enough since that loss to take on another top-10 fighter?



Could a matchup with someone like Rafael Fiziev or Mateusz Gamrot prove that Álvarez belongs among the division’s elite? What do you think—has he grown enough, or does he need another fight before stepping back into top-10 territory?



