Is Jean Silva a danger to society?

PurpleDrank

PurpleDrank

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Oct 10, 2011
Messages
6,413
Reaction score
2,412
Jean looks like a future champion, but he also seems batshit crazy. The scary side of this crazy appeared on the Jaxxon podcast recently, where he choked the host to sleep mid interview. The host tapped multiple times, and Jean ignored it. It seems like if he wasnt a fighter he'd be a terror in society. What do you y'all think? Is it a nothing burger?







It happens 23 minutes in.
 
“Silva has an alter ego, a distinct identity that, according to him, manifests during his prolonged outings to the octagon or in the course of a fight, which he calls "Lord" or "Lord Assassin." He credits his wife for helping to control this alter ego when it appears outside of his career as a fighter.”

Source: Wikipedia
 
He previously watched the podcast and realized this Bear guy is in need of some subdual damage.
“Never choked anyone who didn’t deserve getting choked”
 
TimeToTrain said:
“Silva has an alter ego, a distinct identity that, according to him, manifests during his prolonged outings to the octagon or in the course of a fight, which he calls "Lord" or "Lord Assassin." He credits his wife for helping to control this alter ego when it appears outside of his career as a fighter.”

Source: Wikipedia
Click to expand...
<TheWire1>
 
I dont see anyone able to stop him right now in this division. MAYBE topuria.
 
TimeToTrain said:
“Silva has an alter ego, a distinct identity that, according to him, manifests during his prolonged outings to the octagon or in the course of a fight, which he calls "Lord" or "Lord Assassin." He credits his wife for helping to control this alter ego when it appears outside of his career as a fighter.”

Source: Wikipedia
Click to expand...

This is how all his opponents are going to feel.
 
Well...Jean will never get sponsored by Jaxxon.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Kowboy On Sherdog
Jean Silva Responds to Bryce Mitchell’s Demonic Accusations
2 3
Replies
57
Views
2K
helax
helax
Kowboy On Sherdog
Jean Silva Explains Post-Fight Callout of Bryce Mitchell
2 3
Replies
49
Views
2K
Poirierfan
Poirierfan

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,263,059
Messages
57,203,893
Members
175,582
Latest member
ltaldoraine

Share this page

Back
Top