Is Jean Silva a danger to society?

Jean looks like a future champion, but he also seems batshit crazy. The scary side of this crazy appeared on the Jaxxon podcast recently, where he choked the host to sleep mid interview. The host tapped multiple times, and Jean ignored it. It seems like if he wasnt a fighter he'd be a terror in society. What do you y'all think? Is it a nothing burger?
It happens 23 minutes in.
