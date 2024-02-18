Is Jailton the first truly Invincible mma fighter? Never seen anyone take ALL his opponents down AT WILL and not letting them getting up at all

C

Cazanciocu

White Belt
@White
Joined
Jan 20, 2024
Messages
11
Reaction score
34
Not only does he lands pretty much every single takedown with easy, but also his opponets are completely unable to get up. Even black beast who has the best get up ability could not get up. For example black beast got up 5 times in 3 minutes against Spivak , which is the second best grappler at HW after Almeida.

Honestly, other than someone like Brock Lesnar , I don't see anyone stopping his takedowns and getting up.
 
lol he looked like shit against old ass Lewis and did nothing but laid on him. Wait til he fights someone with grappling and TD defense like Blaydes. He has Ben Askren striking too
 
I mean if he keeps it up against Blaydes, then Aspinall and Jones. I think there is no doubt. But lets see him in there with guys with decent grappling first.
 
without infinity stones jailton cannot be deafeated
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,231,937
Messages
55,111,780
Members
174,613
Latest member
sheaexton

Share this page

Back
Top