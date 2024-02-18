Is Jailton the first truly Invincible mma fighter? Never seen anyone take ALL his opponents down AT WILL and not letting them getting up at all

Cazanciocu
Not only does he lands pretty much every single takedown with easy, but also his opponets are completely unable to get up. Even black beast who has the best get up ability could not get up. For example black beast got up 5 times in 3 minutes against Spivak , which is the second best grappler at HW after Almeida.
Honestly, other than someone like Brock Lesnar , I don't see anyone stopping his takedowns and getting up.
