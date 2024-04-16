Is Izzy wasting his prime?

andgonsil

andgonsil

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
May 26, 2021
Messages
865
Reaction score
1,438
Since Pereira vs Izzy II

Alex, who was brutally KOed and is older, fought 3 times, won a belt and defended it

Izzy is younger, fought one time and lost a belt. He is in shape and ready to fight
 
Poatan ended Izzy, it’s almost sad but it’s actually not, it makes me very happy.

Thank you Poatan, you’re the hero we need.
 
We're entering Nigerian Landlord(lady) Izzy phase. He'll probably scam his tenants.
 
I'm sure it was pretty hard for him to deal with the fact that he got soundly outstruck by Strickland. Probably needed this time away.
 
"waste" is a strong word in this context. i think the guy deserves a break, losing to strickland after he annihilated him in the press conference too definetely psychologically fucked him up for a bit.

i believe he will be back to fight dricus anyways so theres that. i am not sure if his best days are behind him, he has implied that he feels like he doesn't have much left in the tank to continue fighting as well so who knows...i personally don't think izzy is "washed" after that strickland performance, it just was a off day for him and a good one for strickland imo. 7/10, I feel Iike Izzy takes it against Strickland but I could be wrong.
 
Poatan's best attribute is his power, which will stick around. Izzy's is his speed and reflexes, which are not as good as they used to be. Despite being older I'd say Alex is more in his prime than Izzy is.
 
Koro_11 said:
Poatan ended Izzy, it’s almost sad but it’s actually not, it makes me very happy.

Thank you Poatan, you’re the hero we need.
Click to expand...
meh, deep down, he knows that poatan beats him on most days. losing to him again was not as embarassing as getting dog walked by strickland.
 
Taking a break- which seems like a good idea.
He didn't have it vs Sean and seemed to have a hard time pulling the trigger.

Dude had been busy busy before that and fighting a string of title fights, tough competition and high pressure.

He has money now. He can afford to take a little time, which even though it is long time for him is probably close to average for championship fighters.
Avg time between title fights is 9 months.
 
At this rate, Alex will soon be richer than Izzy which will be the devastating for him

images
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

XociDe
We need a moment of silence for Izzy
Replies
18
Views
1K
Kb7
Kb7
IronGolem007
PEREIRA Towers Over IZZY Now ...
2
Replies
20
Views
2K
nostradumbass
nostradumbass
IvanDrago2.0
Izzy vs Alex UFC 300…
Replies
12
Views
547
GonzagaSokoudjouGuillard
GonzagaSokoudjouGuillard
Leon Edwards
Has Alex Surpassed Izzy's legacy?
3 4 5
Replies
83
Views
1K
BowserJr
BowserJr

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,236,385
Messages
55,416,877
Members
174,763
Latest member
ThroughTheDakr

Share this page

Back
Top