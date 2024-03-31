Is it worth watching Spongebob as an adult?

giphy.gif


I've never seen a full episode of Spongebob just bits from here and there but the amount of memes make me thinking whether it's genuinely worth watching.
It's referenced a lot and I've never seen it. By "worth watching" I mean does it hold up for an adult?
I was told Seasons 1-3 + the movie was the golden age of Spongebob because Stephan Hillenberg (the creator of the show) left after the first movie. Season 3 and the movie was supposed to be the end of it, but because it was too popular, Nickelodeon had to milk it to death.
 
Man I'd still watch Spider-Man and his Amazing Friends.

No doubt I think it's still worth watching.
 
They've got Kurgan voicing Mr Krabs whats not to love? lol
 
