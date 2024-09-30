Is it weird to be on every single social media platform?

ZoomerAmerican
White Belt
@White
- Joined
- Jun 15, 2023
- Messages
- 25
- Reaction score
- 27
I'm literally active on everything
YouTube Channel
Instagram
Facebook
X
Snapchat
Reddit
Sherdog Forums
Discord
TikTok
Truth Social
Parler
Gettr
Gab
Threads
Telegram
Twitch
WhatsApp
I've literally posted on all of these platforms in the past 24 hours. Do I have an unhealthy obsession with social media?
