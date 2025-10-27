Is it upsetting that the Fertitta's who brought us the UFC are complicit in this?

Home_Slice

Home_Slice

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Jul 4, 2022
Messages
545
Reaction score
380


The less savory aspect of Las Vegas.

Skip to 8:30 where it outlines the majority of those homeless in LV were made so, by way of gambling debts.

It's illegal to be homeless in LV, so they stay in the underground storm-drain network, which the city council routinely floods.

I always kind of romanticized the idea of LV cause it brought us the UFC and combat sports we love, but this just makes it seem like an exploitative hell hole.
 
Yeah, the claim that most of their homeless are homeless because of gambling is 100% bullshit. So it would make me doubt anything else in that video. Made for clicks, its not a documentary.
 
Other nations: this is why we have social safety nets.

Americans: they're evil because they're poor.
 
Home_Slice said:


The less savory aspect of Las Vegas.

Skip to 8:30 where it outlines the majority of those homeless in LV were made so, by way of gambling debts.

It's illegal to be homeless in LV, so they stay in the underground storm-drain network, which the city council routinely floods.

I always kind of romanticized the idea of LV cause it brought us the UFC and combat sports we love, but this just makes it seem like an exploitative hell hole.
Click to expand...

the homeless are everywhere not just the tunnels. Maryland Pkwy probably has more homeless.
I also find the narrative that gambling made them homeless hard to believe due to the tens of thousands of homeless there. Arizona has similar homeless problems and it has way less gambling.
 
mjmj said:
Yeah, the claim that most of their homeless are homeless because of gambling is 100% bullshit. So it would make me doubt anything else in that video. Made for clicks, its not a documentary.
Click to expand...
I concur. This sounds like a video by someone who has never lived in vegas or had to interact with these homeless.
 
don't ask said:
Other nations: this is why we have social safety nets.

Americans: they're evil because they're poor.
Click to expand...
Who are these other nations? Even england has homeless.
3e509c0d7f35-pa-34642850.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,275,900
Messages
58,012,084
Members
175,907
Latest member
HanaOdeshee

Share this page

Back
Top