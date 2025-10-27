Is it upsetting that the Fertitta's who brought us the UFC are complicit in this?

Home_Slice
The less savory aspect of Las Vegas.
Skip to 8:30 where it outlines the majority of those homeless in LV were made so, by way of gambling debts.
It's illegal to be homeless in LV, so they stay in the underground storm-drain network, which the city council routinely floods.
I always kind of romanticized the idea of LV cause it brought us the UFC and combat sports we love, but this just makes it seem like an exploitative hell hole.